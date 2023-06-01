US Space Command takes responsibility for protecting homeland from missile strikes





WASHINGTON US Space Command was officially assigned responsibility for protecting the United States from missile attack, a job previously held by US Strategic Command.

The President of the United States approved and directed the implementation of the 2022 Unified Command plan on April 25, 2023, Space Command announced on May 31.

The plan directs the transfer of missile defense responsibilities from the Commander of US Strategic Command to the Commander of US Space Command. A key role in missile defense is to detect launches of potential threats such as North Korean ballistic missiles and provide early warning.

This realignment gives Space Command a bigger footprint in the national security of the United States.

US Space Command, currently based at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, was activated in August 2019 to oversee military space operations. General James Dickinson, who has led Space Command since 2020, previously led the US military’s missile defense organization and has advocated for closer integration of space and missile defense assets and operations.

Dickinson argued that sensors used for space domain awareness and missile defense, such as Army and Navy radars, Space Force surveillance systems, and commercial assets would be more effective as integrated network.

Changes follow ‘thorough study’

General James Dickinson

The transfer of responsibilities follows a comprehensive study of the roles, responsibilities and authorities associated with the missile defense enterprise and represents alignment with the 2022 missile defense review, Dickinson said May 31 in a communicated.

The integration of combat systems and doctrine is essential to modern warfare, he added.

By bringing together the three mission areas of Missile Warning, Missile Defense and Space Domain Awareness under one command as the global sensor manager, Space Command can more effectively integrate and fuse sensor data for a rapid detection, characterization, tracking and dissemination to ensure theaters can defeat any threat.

Space Command will oversee the management of missile defense assets, coordinate training exercises and cooperation with allies.

Under the new plan, Space Command will absorb the missile defense component of the Strategic Commands, known as the Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense (JFCC IMD), led by Lt. Gen. Daniel Karbler.

The JFCC IMD is an influential organization located at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, which includes Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Space and Air Force personnel, as well as civilians and US government contractors. The JFCC IMD advocates for investments in new capabilities and works directly with the Missile Defense Agency.

Meanwhile, U.S. Strategic Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command will continue to conduct threat warning assessments in support of missile defense.

General Anthony Cotton, Chief of the US Strategic Command, expressed his belief that this UCP better supports our integrated deterrence framework in safeguarding our nation.

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spacenews.com/u-s-space-command-takes-over-responsibility-for-protecting-homeland-from-missile-strikes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos