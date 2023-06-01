Motorsport UK joins the LGBTQ+ racing community during Pride Month.





Motorsport UK aims to make UK motorsport a safe and friendly place for all regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion and age. As part of its Equality, Diversity and Inclusion policy, Motorsport UK has set up an LGBTQ+ Experts Committee to address the issues members of the LGBTQ+ racing community face within sport. Since then, a series of actions have been introduced to educate the racing community, change attitudes, and ensure that all members are treated with equal respect. Race with Respect is a program aimed at encouraging positive and progressive programs. The action on and off the track is back for 2022, with a series of training modules available to racing clubs.

Motorsport UK is proud to be with the LGBTQ+ racing community during Pride Month, carrying out a number of initiatives and supporting the UK motorsport community to demonstrate that motorsport is an accessible, inclusive and safe space for all.

This month, all Motorsport UK clubs have received a bespoke toolkit to celebrate Pride with their members. From documentation on inclusive language to reminders of Motorsport UK’s EDI (Equality, Diversity and Inclusion) policy to social media graphics, ready to use graphics for templates and stickers, Motorsport UK clubs are encouraged to share with their own community.

Motorsport UK will be holding a stand on 3 June at Oxford Pride in the heart of Oxford, in the heart of England’s motorsport valley. Visitors can ask questions about motorsport, sign up for participation information and meet Motorsport UK team members. Also later this month, Motorsport UK will host an open webinar with a panel of LGBTQ+ members of the motorsport community to highlight the continued need for this type of action.

Motorsport UK launched the EDI Strategy, available here in January 2023, to inspire and enable more people to participate in sport in a safe, fair, fun, inclusive and progressive environment.

Motorsport UK has several committees dedicated to understanding the challenges facing different sectors of the motorsport community and taking action to create long-term solutions to ensure that all participants have a positive experience within the sport.

One of the committees is dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community, which to date has been far too often marginalized and underrepresented in motorsport settings. The expert committee is chaired by Racing Pride co-founder Richard Morris. The Commission subsequently identified areas to be addressed, particularly in attitudes and behavior. A member survey conducted in 2021 found that LGBTQ+ licensees and volunteers were five times more likely to have a negative experience within motorsport.

Education and advocacy were thus the main focus of the Commission. Key policy documents, including safeguarding policies and guidelines of conduct, have been updated, and a range of resources have been created for motorsport clubs to benchmark their environments, make changes where necessary, and promote positive action. Language has been updated in several places to make it clear that initiatives and opportunities are open and welcome to members of the LGBTQ+ community. All of these work streams are ongoing, with dedicated subgroups within the LGBTQ+ Experts Committee working in multiple areas.

Our progress so far has been highlighted and celebrated by our active participation in our most recent Rainbow Laces campaign. Across UK motorsport, hundreds of motorsport participants, Motorsport UK staff, council members and academy members have replaced regular shoelaces with rainbow colored laces to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Motorsport UK will use Pride Month to showcase the positive steps organizations are taking to make motorsport a place for all and continue to raise awareness of the importance of active alliances.

Hugh Chambers, Motorsport UK CEO: Participating in motorsport should be fun for everyone. However, I understood that this is not necessarily experienced by everyone. Through the LGBTQ+ Experts Committee, we are working to understand how we can change this. Some of the changes relate to attitudes and behaviors and we need to work with clubs and communities to turn behaviors into positive experiences. We are proud to continue this work with Richard and his team to show that motorsport is a safe and friendly place for all.

Richard Morris, Racing Pride Co-Founder and LGBTQ+ Experts Committee Chair: We are delighted to be working with Motorsport UK to ensure LGBTQ+ people are fully included in sport at all. A lot of work has been going on behind the scenes by Council members and Motorsport UK staff, and tangible progress is being made in implementing structures, policies and training that will improve the experience for LGBTQ+ people. This Pride Month, we want to celebrate that progress and emphasize the importance of our continued collaboration with Motorsport UKs Clubs and the entire motorsport community to continue our journey towards creating a truly inclusive sport.

Resources for motorsport clubs in the Club Toolkit are also available here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.motorsportuk.org/motorsport-uk-stands-with-lgbtq-racing-community-throughout-pride-month/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos