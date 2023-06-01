Iran seeks to step up attacks on US troops in Syria, documents show





Comment this storyComment

Iran is arming militants in Syria for a new phase of deadly attacks on US troops in the country, while working with Russia on a broader strategy to drive Americans out of the region, according to intelligence officials and officials. leaks of classified documents.

Iran and its allies are building and training forces to use more powerful armour-piercing roadside bombs specifically intended to target US military vehicles and kill US personnel, according to classified intelligence reports obtained by The Washington Post. Such attacks would be an escalation of Iran’s long-running campaign of using proxy militias to launch rocket and drone strikes on US forces in Syria.

The drone attacks injured six US service members and killed a Defense Department contractor, and the new explosive devices could increase the US casualty toll, risking a wider military confrontation with Iran, intelligence analysts say and current and former weapons experts. The same type of weapon, called an explosively formed penetrator, or EFP, was used by pro-Iranian insurgents in deadly attacks on US military convoys during the US occupation of Iraq.

Iran hid weapons among earthquake aid to target US troops, leak says

Officials from Iran’s elite Quds Force unit led and supervised the testing of one of the explosives, which allegedly pierced the armor of a tank during a test carried out in late January in Dumayr, east of Damascus, the Syrian capital, according to one of the intelligence services. reports. The document, which is part of the trove of classified documents leaked on the Discord messaging platform, appears to be based on communications intercepted by Syrian and Lebanese militants allied with Iran. An apparent attempt to use such devices against US forces was apparently thwarted in late February when three bombs were seized by US-allied Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria, a second document says.

There has been a sea change in their acceptance of the risk of killing Americans in Syria, said Michael Knights, an expert on Iran-backed militias and founder of the Militia Spotlight site. Noting the devastating toll demanded by EFP bombs during the Iraq war, he added: It will definitely kill people. And they think very hard about how to do it.

Another document in the treasury outlines a new, broader effort by Moscow, Damascus and Tehran to oust the United States from Syria, a long-sought goal that could allow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to reclaim the eastern provinces now controlled by US-backed Kurds. forces. The last three US administrations have maintained a small contingent of US troops in Syria of around 900 at all times, augmented by hundreds of other contractors to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State militants in the country, thwart the ambitions Iranians and Russians and provide leverage to others. strategic targets.

US administrations justified the deployment under the 2001 and 2002 Authorizations for the Use of Military Force, which Congress passed in the wake of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to combat al-Qaeda. But the presence of American troops in Syria also creates opportunities for new conflicts: another document in the treasury describes how Iran and allied militias were preparing to retaliate against Israeli strikes against their forces by hitting American bases in Syria.

The leaked documents outline plans for a broad campaign by American opponents that would involve fueling popular resistance and supporting a grassroots movement to carry out attacks against Americans in eastern and northeastern Syria. Senior Russian, Iranian and Syrian military and intelligence officials met in November 2022 and agreed to create a coordination center to lead the campaign, according to a classified intelligence assessment prepared in January.

There was no indication in the documents of direct Russian involvement in planning the bombing campaign. But the leaked documents indicate a more active role for Moscow in the broader anti-American effort. Russia, like Iran, intervened militarily in Syria’s civil war to keep the Assad regime in power and now supports the government’s efforts to regain control of the entire country. In the months since the leaked documents were written, Russia has engaged in further provocations against US forces, including violating deconfliction agreements, overflying US bases and buzzing US planes.

While Russian policy has long been to expel the United States from Syria, the creation of a joint coordination center to achieve this goal is new, said Aaron Stein, senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. In the event that militia attacks were to kill US forces, Iran and Russia likely believe they can handle the escalation, as the US military would likely limit its response to strikes against targets inside Syria, retaliation by default under Trump and Biden. administrations, Stein said.

But he warned that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the collapse of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have made the situation more volatile and harder to predict, and that domestic US political dynamics could make it more difficult. to be perceived as backing down against Russia.

Ukraine planned attacks on Russian forces in Syria, leaked document says

The new active planning reflected in the leaked documents means there is a good chance that things will get out of hand, said Mohammed Alaa Ghanem, senior policy officer at the Syrian American Council and opponent of the Assad regime.

EFPs are more sophisticated variants of roadside bombs commonly known as improvised explosive devices, or IEDs that became a hallmark of the insurgent campaign against US forces in Iraq after the 2003 invasion. The devices are usually triggered by remote sensors and use a hollow explosive charge to hurl a mass of molten metal towards a target at high speed.

One of the leaked documents describes attempts by an Iranian-allied Lebanese Hezbollah militia bombmaker to carry out tests on a new type of VET in Syria in late January. The device, measuring just under five inches in diameter, was deemed both powerful and concealable due to its small size and payload of 3.3 pounds of C-4 military explosive. In two tests, the bomb’s projectile was able to penetrate nearly three-inch-thick tank armor at a distance of about 75 feet, the document says. A third test failed, the document says.

The report said officials from the Quds Force, an elite unit of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, assisted in the design of the bombs and operational advice on its use. A Quds Force official named Sadegh Omidzadeh specifically identified US Humvee and Cougar armored vehicles in Syria as the intended targets and spoke of sending unidentified agents to take reconnaissance photos of routes used by US forces, according to the document.

A separate document describing how Kurdish fighters seized three EFPs said the devices were being transported by a Syrian Al-Quds Force associate for a possible attack on US forces near Rumeilan in northeast Syria. Syria.

The Pentagon declined to comment on the leaked documents and did not respond to questions about intelligence detailing new plots against US forces in Syria. But the Iran-backed militias’ decision to step up attacks on Americans with roadside bombs was confirmed in interviews with two current officials and a former official with access to sensitive intelligence from the region. Some independent analysts have said Iran’s increasingly aggressive behavior suggests Tehran has or thinks it has Russia’s tacit support to step up the pressure campaign. Moscow has come to depend on its Iranian ally as the main supplier of drones and other weapons for its military assault on Ukraine.

One result of Iran’s ever-closer military ties with Russia is a freer hand in Syria, said Farzin Nadimi, an Iran specialist and senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, a Washington think tank. Now that Iran may have received that green light from the Russians, they want to gradually up their game.

The new resistance campaign will likely find fertile ground in Arab-majority areas that resent the presence of US forces and are governed by the Kurdish Autonomous Authority that controls large swathes of eastern and northeastern Syria, experts said. Local competition for power and a disorderly, angry environment create an ideal climate for stirring up unrest and organizing militant groups, said Aron Lund, a member of the Century International think tank.

Russia emerged from Syria’s 12-year war as the region’s main power broker, having rescued the Assad regime, and now presides over a fragile and complicated stalemate. While Moscow shares Syria’s goal of eventually ejecting US forces and wants to reconcile the Assad regime with Turkey and the Syrian Democratic Forces, the Kurdish armed group that rules the autonomous East, it does not Turkey’s ambition to eliminate Kurdish control by force, which could cause chaos. and a resurgence of the Islamic State, Lund said.

Although Russia’s alliance with Tehran has grown stronger since the start of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian and Iranian leaders have conflicting ideas about Syria’s post-war administration, and Russia has tacitly allowed Israel to conduct airstrikes against perceived Iranian threats inside Syria. Leaked document says Russia’s transactional relationship with Iran has been a source of friction between the two governments and Iran has repeatedly complained about being left out of Russia-led negotiations with Turkey on a proposal for a permanent settlement of the conflict.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/06/01/discord-leaks-iran-russia-syria/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos