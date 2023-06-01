US plans to admit nearly 40,000 asylum seekers per month through mobile app





The Biden administration plans to dramatically expand processing for asylum seekers along the U.S.-Mexico border by admitting nearly 40,000 migrants at official crossings each month, an unprecedented number, officials told CBS News on Wednesday. of the Department of Homeland Security.

Starting in June, authorities will allow more migrants waiting in Mexico to get an appointment to enter the United States through a government phone app known as CBP One, which the Biden administration has turned into the main gateway to the US asylum system.

U.S. border officials are preparing to distribute 1,250 appointments each day — or about 38,750 each month — to migrants in Mexico so they can present themselves at ports of entry for the opportunity to be cleared. inside the country to seek asylum, DHS officials said.

A family of asylum seekers from the Mexican state of Guerrero arrive for their appointment with US authorities at the port of entry of El Chaparral in Tijuana, Mexico on May 12, 2023. GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Pictures

Previously, US authorities processed just over 20,000 asylum seekers each month under the CBP One system, which President Biden unveiled in January as an orderly process to discourage migrants from entering the US illegally. crossing between entry points. Seeking asylum at a port of entry is legal under US law.

In a statement to CBS News, DHS confirmed the increase in nominations, saying it would assess whether to expand POE processing even further.

“This is a continuation of the Biden administration’s expansion of legal avenues and opportunities to access them, including CBP One appointments,” the Homeland Security spokeswoman said. Erin Heeter. “The process weeds out smugglers while providing a safe, orderly, and humane process for non-citizens to access ports of entry instead of attempting to illegally enter the United States.”

Biden administration officials have said border officials must balance the processing of asylum seekers at ports of entry with their responsibilities to facilitate legal trade and travel to those same places.

The CBP One app allows migrants north of Mexico City to request an appointment to report to a southern border entry point, where U.S. authorities typically release them with an immigration court hearing at their destination respectively. Migrants can challenge their deportation in court by applying for asylum.

The app-powered system has come under heavy criticism from migrant advocates, who say it penalizes the poorest migrants who don’t have a smartphone or internet connection. They also said the app did not allocate enough places to help the tens of thousands of migrants stranded in Mexico.

But the app also facilitated the largest expansion of migrant processing at ports of entry along the southern border in US history. Since it began use in January, more than 120,000 migrants have obtained appointments to enter the United States through CBP One, according to unpublished government figures.

In the five years before the coronavirus pandemic, an average of 326 migrants were processed at ports of entry along the US-Mexico border per day, according to government data.

In the beginning, the United States distributed about 740 CBP One spots each day. Earlier this month, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) increased the number of daily appointments to 1,000, as part of a broader border strategy following the rule’s expiration pandemic of Title 42, which allowed authorities to summarily deport migrants on public health grounds.

The decision to expand the daily port-of-entry rendezvous for migrants to 1,250 is part of the Biden administration’s gamble that it will combine expanded opportunities for migrants to enter the United States legally with sanctions. increased for those crossing the border illegally will reduce illegal crossings, which have reached record levels. during Mr. Biden’s first two years in office.

A Biden administration regulation implemented earlier this month renders migrants ineligible for asylum if they illegally cross the southern border after failing to seek third-country protection en route to states. -United. Those subject to the rule risk rapid deportation to Mexico or their home country, as well as a five-year exile from the United States.

But the restriction does not apply to migrants who show up at ports of entry with a CBP One appointment. They are allowed to apply for asylum under the normal procedure, although their cases may not go to trial for years due to the two million and growing backlog of cases pending before the US court system. immigration.

In addition to the CBP One process and the asylum restriction, administration officials have also sought to deter illegal border crossings by allowing up to 30,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and the Venezuela to go directly to the United States per month if they have American sponsors. In just a few months, this program received more than 1.5 million applications.

As the number of illegal border crossings hit record highs in the days leading up to the end of Title 42 on May 11, migrant arrivals then plummeted, defying predictions that the end of the policy would trigger a massive increase of migration.

While the Trump administration has often urged migrants to wait for a chance to be processed at a port of entry if they want to seek asylum, the Biden administration’s efforts to facilitate this have been sharply criticized by critics. Trump-era officials, Republican lawmakers and immigration extremists. .

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, a Republican, likened the process to “a concierge service for illegal immigrants.” When he announced a new lawsuit against the Biden administration earlier this month, now-impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said CBP One was part of an effort to allow “illegal aliens to enter this country”.

While Paxton’s lawsuit focused his criticism on the CBP One system for processing asylum seekers, he took issue with the Biden administration’s asylum restriction, which disqualifies migrants who do not seek asylum in third countries unless they use the app. If he wins, the lawsuit will not stop the processing of migrants at ports of entry.

Camilo Montoya-Galvez is the immigration reporter at CBS News.

