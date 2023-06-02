US and China are on a collision course that could risk conflict | Nouriel Roubini





After May’s G7 summit in Hiroshima, US President Joe Biden said he expected relations with China to thaw. Yet despite a few recent official bilateral meetings with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressing hope for an upcoming visit to China, relations remain frosty.

In fact, far from thawing, the New Cold War is cooling, and the G7 summit itself amplified Chinese concerns about the US pursuing a comprehensive strategy of containment, encirclement and repression. . Unlike previous gatherings, where G7 leaders offered mostly talk and little action, this summit turned out to be one of the largest in the group’s history. The United States, Japan, Europe and their friends and allies have made it clearer than ever that they intend to join forces against China.

Additionally, Japan, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the groups, has made sure to invite key leaders from the South, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. By reaching out to rising and middle powers, the G7 wants to persuade others to join in its tougher response to China’s rise. Many will likely agree with the description of China as an authoritarian state capitalist power that is increasingly assertive in its power projection in Asia and around the world.

While India, which this year holds the G20 presidency, has taken a neutral stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine, it has long been locked in a strategic rivalry with China, in part due to the fact that the two countries share a long border, much of which is disputed. So even if India does not become a formal ally of Western countries, it will continue to position itself as an independent and rising global power whose interests are more aligned with the West than with China and its de facto allies ( Russia, Iran, Korea and Pakistan).

Furthermore, India is an official member of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), a security grouping with the United States, Japan and Australia whose explicit purpose is to deter China; and Japan and India have long-standing friendly relations and a shared history of contentious relations with China.

Japan has also invited Indonesia, South Korea (with which it is pursuing a diplomatic thaw, driven by shared concerns about China), Brazil (another key global southern power), the president of African Union, Azali Assoumani, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The message was clear: the boundless Sino-Russian friendship has serious implications for how other powers perceive China.

Western containment efforts will be accompanied by a policy to engage countries in the South with large investments in the transition to clean energy

But going even further, the G7 devoted a substantial part of its final communiqué to explaining how it would confront and deter China in the years to come. Among other things, the document denounces China’s policies of economic coercion and stresses the importance of an Indo-Pacific partnership to thwart China’s efforts to dominate Asia. It criticizes Chinese expansionism in the East and South China Seas and includes a clear warning to China not to attack or invade Taiwan.

In taking steps to reduce the risks in their relationship with China, Western leaders have opted for language little less aggressive than decoupling. More than diplomatic slang has changed, however. According to the statement, the West’s containment efforts will be accompanied by a policy to engage countries in the South with big investments in the transition to clean energy, lest key countries be dragged into the sphere of destruction. influence of China.

No wonder China couldn’t contain its rage against the G7. As well as overlapping a Quad meeting, the Hiroshima summit comes at a time when NATO has begun its own pivot to Asia and the Aukus alliance (comprising Australia, the UK and the US United) is preparing to face China in the Pacific. .

Meanwhile, West China’s technological and economic war has continued to escalate. Japan is imposing restrictions on semiconductor exports to China that are no less draconian than those put in place by the United States, and the Biden administration is pressuring Taiwan and South Korea to follow suit. In response, China banned chips made by the American company Micron.

With U.S. chipmaker Nvidia rapidly becoming an enterprise superpower due to growing demand for its advanced chips to power artificial intelligence applications, it will also likely face new constraints in selling to China. American policymakers have made it clear that they intend to keep China at least a generation behind in the race for AI supremacy. Last year, the Chips and Science Act introduced massive incentives to relocate chip production.

The risk now is that China, keen to close its technology gap with the West, will leverage its dominant role in the production and refining of rare earth metals that are crucial for the green transition to retaliate against sanctions and trade restrictions. Americans. China has already increased its electric vehicle exports by almost 700% since 2019, and it is now starting to deploy commercial jetliners to compete with Boeing and Airbus.

So while the G7 may have set out to deter China without escalating the Cold War, the perception in Beijing suggests Western leaders have failed to thread the needle. It is now clearer than ever that the United States and the West at large are determined to contain the rise of China.

Of course, the Chinese would like to forget that the current escalation owes as much, if not more, to their own aggressive policy as to US strategy. In recent interviews marking his 100th anniversary, Henry Kissinger, the architect of the opening of the Americas to China in 1972, warned that unless the two countries find a new strategic understanding, they will remain on a trajectory of collision. The deeper the frost, the greater the risk of violent cracking.

Nouriel Roubini is Professor Emeritus at the Stern School of Business and author of Megathreats: Ten Dangerous Trends That Imperil Our Future and How to Survive Them.

