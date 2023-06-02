Foggy Bottom is infuriated by a US envoy who blasts South Africa





Brigety’s actions have pleased some observers who say the US needs to be more honest about a South African drift towards Moscow; its defenders include top US senators. But several U.S. officials told POLITICO that Brigety’s accusations were overblown and that he could have harmed U.S. interests in the long run.

Publicly, the administration has tried to walk a fine line in its response between appeasing South Africans and not appearing to abandon its ambassador. State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told daily press briefings that the United States raised concerns about the ship to South Africans, but valued its relationship with the country and declined to discuss. directly from the comments of the ambassadors.

Still, US officials have made it clear in conversations with POLITICO that they are not comfortable with Brigetys’ actions and the nature of his claims.

Brigety did not have permission from his superiors to say what he said, said two former US officials and a current US official with knowledge of the discussions. He also exaggerated what the United States definitely knows, according to the current official and a fourth person, a senior Biden administration official.

The things we have said publicly, we are prepared to put the credibility of the US government behind. What he said went way beyond that, the senior Biden administration official said when pressed by the intelligence.

The incident shed light on strenuous US efforts to influence countries where Russia and China have made inroads, competition turbocharged by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

South Africa is a key player among the countries courted because it is definitely the de facto leader of sub-Saharan Africa, a fifth person, said a Biden administration official familiar with the matter. I don’t think we need it. But it’s also not smart to make an enemy of it.

The official, and others interviewed for this story, were granted anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomatic matters.

Tensions began to mount last fall when a Russian freighter called the Lady R headed for South Africa’s naval base in Simons Town. Washington had asked Pretoria to block the ship, which was subject to US economic sanctions, but South Africa allowed it to dock secretly from December 6 to 8.

South African officials initially said the ship had docked to deliver ammunition to the country’s military forces in compliance with an old order. But that did not dispel the suspicions.

In February, The New York Times reported that a US official in South Africa had said the US government believed munitions and rocket propellant that Russia might use in the war in Ukraine might have been loaded onto the tanker. Russian.

On May 11, Brigety laconically made similar statements at a press conference in Pretoria.

South Africa’s arming of Russia with the ship that landed in Simons Town is fundamentally unacceptable, Brigety said. We are convinced that weapons were loaded on this vessel, and I would bet my life on the accuracy of this assertion.

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor immediately called and reprimanded Brigety. The South African government claimed Brigety had apologized while urging him for allegedly breaching diplomatic protocol, but it also said it was investigating his allegations. Brigety simply said via tweet that he was happy to correct any misprints left by his remarks.

State Department and National Security Council spokespersons did not respond to POLITICO’s detailed questions about the incident and declined to make Brigety available for comment. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Pandor after the incident, then released a two-sentence reading that did not mention Brigety’s claims.

The incident is still reverberating throughout South Africa, Washington and the wider African watch community.

It’s partly because Brigety has highlighted the ties between South Africa and Russia that the Biden administration prefers not to discuss in public.

His emperor has no clothes, and Reuben played the role of the little boy who said, who shouted out loud, which people refuse to see with their own eyes, says a former US diplomat who worked in close collaboration with Brigety.

Among the developing countries that tried to maintain good relations with Washington and Moscow amid the war in Ukraine, South Africa has unique characteristics. Many of its leaders have long-standing ties to Russia dating back to the Soviet era. And they haven’t forgotten that the Soviet Union supported the anti-apartheid movement long before the United States. This means that many South African officials, especially those from the ruling African National Congress party, approach Americans with a general sense of distrust.

After initially condemning Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, South Africa abstained in two major UN General Assembly votes criticizing Russia for the war. South Africa hosted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov this year and participated in naval exercises with Russia and China. A few days after Brigety’s press conference, the South African army chief traveled to Moscow on what Pretoria said was a pre-planned trip.

South African officials have also been reluctant to execute an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who is due to travel to South Africa this summer for a summit of the BRICS group of emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Senior US officials have regular conversations with South African officials; Blinken stopped there last August. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the White House last September.

But US lawmakers are increasingly furious that the United States is not demanding more from Pretoria. A House resolution introduced in February criticized the naval exercises and called for a review of relations between the United States and South Africa.

Brigetys’ defenders include top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Idahos Jim Risch, and Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), who said he traveled to South Africa as part of a delegation bipartisan after the visit of Lady Rs.

Coons said Brigety briefed lawmakers on that delegation, who were impressed with the ambassador and what he shared, though Coons declined to provide specifics.

Whether there was any action by South Africa to supply arms to Russia during this conflict is a serious matter and must be dealt with seriously, Coons said. I am confident that Ambassador Brigety is professional, capable, and represents the United States well at a difficult time in United States-South Africa relations.

South Africa seems to be feeling some of the pressure.

Days before Brigetys’ press conference, a South African government delegation traveled to Washington to warn of any potential effort to kick their country out of the African Growth and Opportunity Act program, a business initiative.

They spent time with Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.). In a statement referencing the Lady R, released after Brigety’s press conference, the senator said visitors assured him they were taking seriously the evidence we presented regarding arms and ammunition transfers to Russia.

Since Brigety spoke, South African officials have sent mixed messages about the progress of an investigation. At times they said they had no evidence of a weapons transfer to the Lady R, or at least none supporting a government role.

A South African diplomat said his government had started investigating the Lady R case ahead of Brigetys’ press conference. On Sunday, Ramaphosa said he had appointed an independent panel to conduct an investigation.

Our president and our government as a whole have never taken this matter lightly, the South African diplomat said.

Many Brigetys peers call him an accomplished, intelligent man who generally follows the rules. He was previously Ambassador of the Americas to the African Union and is a graduate of the US Naval Academy.

Friends suspect Brigety spoke out out of sheer frustration with his host country.

He had accompanied the South African delegation to Washington, and interactions with those officials could have affected his thinking. At the press conference, he read what he described as outrageous passages from an ANC document that appeared to blame the United States for the war in Ukraine, suggesting he had prepared for the occasion.

Brigety’s spokespersons declined multiple requests for interviews and referred requests to the State Department’s press shop in DC.

Among many Americans who have dealt with South Africa, there is a sense that the country wants to benefit from American ties while undermining American interests; that South African leaders are hypocritical when they insist on respecting sovereignty but say nothing when Russia violates the Ukraines; that they overemphasize diplomatic protocol as a means of obfuscation; and that endemic corruption affects their decisions.

There is rarely an appreciation for what America has done for South Africa, including helping it fight HIV/AIDS, former US diplomats and officials have said. Instead, South Africa frequently clashes with the United States in forums such as the United Nations.

As soon as they get a chance to point the finger at the United States, they will, said Tibor Nagy, former assistant secretary of state for African affairs.

Yet Brigety spoke in definitive terms about an intelligence issue, even though US intelligence is rarely definitive. His implication that the South African government was behind the alleged arms transfer may be impossible to prove, not least because the country’s Byzantine bureaucracy has many strongholds.

That said, the United States could penalize South Africa simply for letting the sanctioned vessel dock, but it has yet to take such action.

Brigety’s comments had immediate consequences for ordinary South Africans: the value of the country’s currency plummeted, damaging the economy.

The United States is one of South Africa’s biggest trading partners, far bigger than Russia. But even the ability of the Americas to influence South Africa through trade is limited as Pretoria has successfully maintained economic relations with other countries including China.

Sanusha Naidu, a Cape Town-based foreign affairs analyst, argued that this is how it should stay.

Why can’t we have a choice where we enjoy a good relationship with the United States at certain levels in our interests, Naidu said, and then we also appreciate certain levels of relationship with China and Russia that correspond to our interest [when] everyone actually comes out with a positive result?

