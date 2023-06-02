Joe Biden Thanks Air Force Academy Graduates; he stumbles after talking





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) President Joe Biden on Thursday thanked U.S. Air Force Academy graduates for choosing service over self, but said they now have the great privilege of leading in a world that will only become more confusing in the years to come. His appearance was punctuated by a stumble on stage after handing out diplomas to graduates.

You graduates have made the noble choice to live a life of service, Biden told more than 900 cadets during an address on the sunny grounds of Falcon Stadium in Colorado. Now you also assume a great privilege and a great responsibility. Leadership, yeah leadership.

In the years to come, your Airmen and Guardians will look to you for guidance and inspiration as the world becomes more confusing, he added. They will trust you. You, in turn, must strive to always be worthy of their trust.

Towards the end of the ceremony, the 80-year-old president turned to cross the stage and tripped. He was aided by an Air Force officer and two members of his US Secret Service. Onlookers, including some members of the official delegation on stage, watched in concern before Biden returned to his seat.

As he got to his feet, Biden pointed to the spot on stage where he had lost his balance. He’s fine, tweeted Ben LaBolt, the White House communications director. There was a sandbag on stage as he shook hands.

During his speech, the President explained how the United States had rallied Western nations to support Ukraine against Russia and efforts to strengthen deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region.

He also expressed his belief that Sweden will become a member of NATO.

Sweden and Finland, historically non-aligned militarily, applied for NATO membership after being rocked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But NATO member Turkey blocked the two countries from joining the military alliance before accepting Finland’s membership while continuing to oppose Sweden.

But Biden has said Sweden’s NATO membership will happen. I promise you.

Graduates of the academy will become second lieutenants in the Air Force or Space Force. Biden said they were the most diverse class in the history of the academy and he called on them to eradicate the scourge of sexual assault and harassment in the military.

Biden also said they will need the qualities of resilience, creativity, stamina and commitment they learned during four years of training at the learning academy that was interrupted by the pandemic. of COVID-19 to face a series of global challenges. He said the challenges ranged from Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and the Americas’ rivalry with China to many things in between.

He also cited the threat of climate change and the growing use of artificial intelligence.

Never forget the sacred oath you take, and the mission you serve is something far, far greater than any person or president, Biden said. It’s our Constitution, it’s our country, and it’s our enduring American values.

After speaking, Biden participated in the graduation, exchanging salutes and handshakes with each graduate as they were called to the stage and their loved ones were cheered on from the stands.

The ceremony was capped off with an aerial salute to the graduates by the United States Air Force’s world-renowned aerial demonstration squadron, the Thunderbirds, flying over Falcon Stadium. Biden met with some of the pilots on Wednesday after arriving at Peterson Space Force Base.

___

Associated Press writer Chris Megerian contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/biden-air-force-academy-commencement-colorado-163c5b64e7f1b0a8d07dce96303aaddb The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos