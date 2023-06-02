UK Explores Modified Cats and Traps on QEC Aircraft Carriers





The Royal Navy is studying the introduction of an aircraft launch and recovery system aboard two Queen Elizabeth-class (QEC) aircraft carriers, opening up the flight deck to a variety of manned and unmanned aerial systems.

At the Defense Leaders Combined Naval Event 2023 conference in Farnborough on May 24, Capt. Phil Kelly, Director of Carrier Strike and Maritime Aviation for the Royal Navys Development Directorate, outlined the ambition to retrofit arrester equipment and support launch equipment as part of a broader initiative. explained. Future Maritime Aviation Force (FMAF) vision. FMAF is a multi-strand program exploring the broad defense of unmanned aerial vehicles across the surface fleet, with particular emphasis on future carrier aviation.

Opening slide of Colonel Kelly’s Future Maritime Aviation Force (FMAF) presentation at CNE 2023. Royal Navy.

In its current configuration, the QEC flight deck layout with forward-mounted 12.5o ski ramp and vertical recovery deck offset to port was shaped by the operation and support of a single fixed-wing aircraft type, the F-35B Lightning. II short takeoff vertical landing (STOVL) strike fighter. There are no secondary firing or arresting machines installed.

Presentation by Project Ark Royal Colonel Kelly at CNE 2023. Royal Navy.

According to Col Kelly, a strand of FMAF known as Project Ark Royal is exploring the option of a phased introduction of high-performance unmanned strike and support systems and aircraft launch and recovery equipment that would potentially enable the operation of fixed-wing crewed aircraft.

We are going to move from STOVL to STOL. [short takeoff and landing]Then to STOBAR [short takeoff but arrested recovery] Then to CATOBAR [catapult assisted takeoff but arrested recovery]. We are seeing demonstrable progress in spreading out our financial costs and incrementally improving our capabilities.

Capt. Phil Kelly, Royal Navy Carrier Strike and Naval Aviation Officer

The first step is to increase the length available for unmanned launch of unmanned aerial systems. this November we [launch] and Mojave [STOL] Col. Kelly said the aircraft was out of flight deck angle on the East Coast of the United States. This aircraft can take off from a 300-foot runway, so it’s good enough for testing purposes. [but] We’ve already done design work to add sponsons and use the full 700 feet.

The next step is to introduce a recovery system into the QEC design. The large fixed-wing UAS envisioned by FMAF, known as Vixen, is expected to rely on some form of arrest for its sustained capabilities to recover.

The final step is to add the secondary fire system. Adding a catapult will allow it to fly the heaviest aircraft imaginable, Col Kelly said.

Naval News understands that various support launch and recovery system options have already been reviewed for Project Ark Royal. These include an electromagnetic aircraft launch system and advanced arrestor gearing equipment provided by General Atomics for the US Navy’s CVN 78-class aircraft carriers, as well as the UK’s own electromagnetic motion induction technology demonstrator (developed by GE Power Conversion).

The FMAF plan remains pre-determined at this stage. The work continues to explore capabilities, conduct experiments and gather evidence to inform the UK’s next integrated review in 2025.

