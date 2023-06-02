US and Japanese defense leaders discuss progress of closer alliance > US Department of Defense > Defense Department News





U.S. and Japanese defense leaders are “operationalizing” agreements that deepen the treaty alliance, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said in Tokyo.

“This is an important time for our alliances,” Austin said at a press conference after today’s meeting. “We are deeply concerned about [China’s] coercive behavior and its attempts to undermine the rules-based international order. And, meanwhile, Russia continues to wage its cruel and unprovoked war of choice against Ukraine. We appreciate Japan’s assistance to Ukraine and your leadership in opposing any attempt to change the status quo by force.”

Austin and Hamada also discussed North Korea’s dangerous and destabilizing nuclear and missile programs. The secretary said North Korean activities threaten peace and stability in the region and violate international law. “We support our Japanese and ROK [South Korean] allies in the face of continued provocations by North Korea, including the claimed space launch yesterday,” the secretary said. “The United States will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of our homeland and the defense of our allies.

Austin specifically stated the United States’ unwavering commitment to Japan, including “extensive deterrence provided by the full range of American conventional and nuclear capabilities.”

Austin also met with American and Japanese servicemen during his visit. “I am especially grateful to have the opportunity to visit military personnel from our two countries who stand side by side to maintain our alliances and strengthen regional peace and stability,” he said. “Our armies are operating and training together like never before to maintain peace, deter aggression and respond to crises.”

Hamada and Austin discussed steps to enhance cooperation between the two nations. Hamada specifically highlighted the deployment of MQ-9 Reapers in Japan, the establishment of the Marine Littoral Regiment in the country, and the increase in exercises between the armies of the two countries.

The defense minister said the meeting with Austin confirms the importance of defense cooperation. He said Japan was getting closer not only to the US military, but also to South Korea, Australia, India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Austin touted the work already done to strengthen US-Japan military interoperability. “We are strengthening our information sharing through new bilateral mechanisms,” he said. “We are working together on cutting-edge technologies, including hypersonics, autonomous systems to team up with combat aircraft and advanced air defense systems. And we are strengthening cooperation between our defense supply chains and establishing critical links between our defense industrial bases.”

Austin strongly supported Japan’s decision to update its national security policies, including the decision to increase defense spending and acquire counterattack capabilities.

“Here’s the bottom line: The United States and Japan have made impressive progress together,” the secretary said. “And I’m confident that our alliances will grow even stronger as we build on this momentum.”

Austin will also travel to Singapore where he will participate in the Shangri-la dialogue and meet with numerous defense ministers from across the Indo-Pacific region. He will not meet with China’s defense minister, who declined Austin’s request to meet. “The Minister of Defense refused to meet with me. I think that’s unfortunate,” Austin said. “But we will continue to do what we are doing in this region and others, which is to work with like-minded countries that share common values ​​and goals to continue to promote an Indo- Free and open Pacific.”

The secretary said China should continue dialogue with the United States to prevent any crisis or incident from spiraling out of control. “As we look at some of the things that China is doing in the region’s international airspace and international waterways – … the provocative interceptions of our planes and also the planes of our allies – it is very concerning, and we hopefully they change their actions,” he said. “I would welcome any opportunity to engage with leaders. I think the departments of defense should talk to each other regularly or should have open channels of communication.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/3413137/us-japanese-defense-leaders-discuss-progress-on-closer-alliance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos