Dollar stumbles as signs indicate Fed ignores June rate hike





June 1 (Reuters) – The dollar was on course for its worst daily loss in nearly a month on Thursday as U.S. manufacturing data and comments from Federal Reserve officials bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will likely skip an interest rate hike at its next meeting.

The euro recovered from a two-month low on Thursday after European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said further policy tightening was needed.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six peers, fell 0.547% to 103.580, after hitting a two-month high of 104.7 on Wednesday as investors bet the Fed will raise rates of interest this month.

Fed officials signaled a “jump” in rate hikes at its June 13-14 meeting, giving the central bank time to assess the impact of its tightening cycle so far against inflation data still strong.

Markets are pricing in a roughly 32% chance of the Fed raising rates by 25 basis points at its June meeting, up from nearly 67% a day ago, according to CME tool FedWatch.

“I think the market is anticipating that the dollar is still going to be in a position where, against higher yielding currencies, it will struggle,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

U.S. central bankers are unlikely to raise interest rates at their next meeting, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Chairman Patrick Harker said Thursday, even as high inflation wanes at a “disappointingly slow” pace. “.

A Thursday reading of U.S. private payrolls data showed jobs rose more than expected, which could lead the Fed to keep rates high for a while. The private sector payroll increased by 278,000 jobs last month, according to ADP.

The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted for a seventh consecutive month in May as new orders continued to fall amid higher interest rates, but factories boosted employment to a nine-month high.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said Thursday that its manufacturing PMI fell to 46.9 last month from 47.1 in April.

The ECB HAS “GROUND TO COVER”

The euro last rose 0.64% to $1.0757, after hitting a two-month low of $1.0635 on Wednesday, after some European countries released national inflation data showing signs easing price pressures.

While data on Thursday showed inflation in the 20 countries sharing the euro rose from 7.0% in April to 6.1% in May, below expectations of 6.3% in a Reuters poll economists, the current level is more than three times higher than the ECB’s 2%. inflation target.

“We have made it clear that we still have some way to go to bring interest rates down to sufficiently restrictive levels,” Lagarde said in a speech.

Money markets are pricing in an 85% chance of a 25 basis point hike at the ECB’s June 15 meeting. Another 25 basis point hike is expected in July, according to Refinitiv.

“The euro is going up a bit,” said John Velis, FX and macro strategist at BNY Mellon. “There’s kind of a narrowing interest rate differential… when the ECB is expected to hike one or two more times and the Fed is more questionable about it.”

Elsewhere, the pound last traded at $1.2524, up 0.67% on the day, while the Australian dollar was up 0.98% against the greenback at $0.657.

================================================= =====

Currency rates at 3:42 p.m. (1942 GMT)

Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Additional reporting by Joice Alves in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Will Dunham, Mark Potter and Leslie Adler

Hannah Lang

Thomson Reuters

Hannah Lang covers fintech and cryptocurrency, including the companies driving the industry and the political developments governing the sector. Hannah previously worked at American Banker where she covered banking regulation and the Federal Reserve. She graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park and lives in Washington, DC.

