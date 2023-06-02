



In a mock test hosted by the U.S. military, an AI-controlled Air Force drone killed its operator to prevent it from interfering with its efforts to complete its mission, an official said. manager last month.

The AI ​​used some very unexpected strategies to achieve its goal in the simulated test, Colonel Tucker Cinco Hamilton, chief of AI testing and operations for the US Air Force, said at Future Combat Air and Space Capabilities Summit in London in May.

Hamilton described a mock test in which an AI-powered drone was advised to destroy enemy air defense systems and attacked anyone who interfered with that order.

The system started to realize that even though it identified the threat, the human operator sometimes told it not to kill that threat, but it got its points by killing that threat. So what did it do? He killed the operator. He killed the operator because that person was preventing him from achieving his goal, he said, according to a blog post.

We trained the system. Hey, don’t kill the operator, that’s bad. You will lose points if you do this. So what does it start to do? He starts destroying the communication tower that the operator uses to communicate with the drone to prevent him from killing the target.

No real people were harmed outside of the simulation.

Hamilton, who is an fighter test pilot, warned against relying too much on AI and said the test shows you can’t have a conversation about artificial intelligence, the intelligence, machine learning, autonomy if you don’t talk about ethics and AI.

The US military has embraced AI and recently used artificial intelligence to control an F-16 fighter jet.

In an interview last year with Defense IQ, Hamilton said: AI is not a good thing to have, AI is not a fad, AI is forever changing our society and our military.

We have to face a world where AI is already here and transforming our society, he said. The AI ​​is also very fragile, i.e. it is easy to trick and/or manipulate. We need to develop ways to make AI more robust and better understand why software code makes certain decisions, what we call AI explainability.

The Royal Aeronautical Society, which is hosting the conference, and the US Air Force did not respond to Guardian requests for comment.

