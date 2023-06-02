China accuses US of interfering in training exercise ahead of ‘aggressive’ fighter jet maneuver





The People’s Republic of China accuses the US military of interfering with naval exercises leading up to an aerial encounter that the Americans have called “dangerous”.

Controversy surrounds a confrontation in the skies over the South China Sea when a Chinese pilot flew over the front of an Air Force reconnaissance plane.

The US Indo-Pacific Command says a Chinese pilot flying a J-16 fighter jet was responsible for the incident when he ‘executed an unnecessarily aggressive maneuver’ in intercepting a US Air Force RC-135 aircraft .

A Chinese fighter jet flew about 400ft ahead of a US spy plane on Thursday. (US Indo-Pacific Command)

In this undated photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a carrier-based J-15 fighter jet prepares to land on the Chinese Navy’s Liaoning aircraft carrier during high combat training Wed. (Hu Shanmin/Xinhua via AP)

China’s Defense Ministry disputed the US version of events and claimed that prior to the aerial incident, the US military was spying on and interfering with People’s Liberation Army naval exercises.

The ministry said on Wednesday that their military “organized the air force to track and monitor the whole process, handled it in accordance with laws and regulations, and acted in a professional manner.”

Southern Theater Command spokesman Senior Colonel Zhang Nandong strongly criticized the US Navy and Air Force, referring to unspecified international laws.

New Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) recruits attend a farewell ceremony at a railway station in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province, China. (China Daily via REUTERS)

“We solemnly urge the United States to conscientiously restrict the actions of frontline naval and air forces, strictly abide by international laws and relevant agreements, and prevent accidents at sea and in the air,” Zhang said.

“Otherwise, the United States will bear all the consequences,” he added.

A Chinese Coast Guard vessel with bow number 5201 blocks the Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Malapascua as it maneuvers to enter the mouth of the Second Thomas Shoal known locally as Ayungin Shoal in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

“The RC-135 was conducting safe and routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace in accordance with international law,” the US side said.

The statement continued, “We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law.”

China claims the majority of territory in the South China Sea, although this territorial possession is disputed by the United States and neighboring Taiwan.

Timothy Nerozzi is a staff writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and email him at [email protected]

