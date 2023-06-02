Why UK inflation is higher than EU and US – and how to fix it





According to Catherine Mann, policy manager at the Bank of England, Britain has a bigger inflation problem than either the US or the eurozone.

The latest official UK inflation figures show that UK inflation has slowed from double digits to 8.7% in the 12 months to April 2023. However, this is still above the 8.2% forecast by the Bank of England earlier this year.

UK rates are also nearly double US rates and well above the Eurozone’s April inflation rate of 7%, which slowed to 6.1% in May.

All three regions have experienced the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. EU countries and the UK have suffered as energy prices skyrocketed in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine. However, two UK-specific issues are exacerbating the country’s inflation problem. The adverse economic impact of Brexit and the dependence of the UK’s financial services sector.

As a result, the Bank of England’s rate hikes are not enough to reduce inflation. The UK government should also play a role in reorienting the post-Brexit economy away from financial services and towards other traditional industries such as manufacturing.

Interest rates are a blunt tool for fighting inflation, but they continue to be the central bank’s main tool. They affect the economy in several ways. The most obvious is reducing demand for goods and services by increasing the cost of various forms of debt (eg mortgages).

But interest rates also affect whether businesses can reduce the value of the collateral they provide to banks to meet debt payments and secure loans. This puts a strain on bank balance sheets, so interest rate hikes have a negative impact on the financial sector. This is because the risk of the borrower not being able to repay the loan is greater. That’s why it’s a headache for the Bank of England when the big financial sector tries to tackle inflation.

British industrial past

In the 1950s, Britain had a balanced economy with a more even distribution between manufacturing and service sectors. Manufacturing (including gas, electricity and water utilities) accounted for more than 40% of Britain’s total economic output in the 1950s, with the services sector accounting for 50%. Britain was responsible for a quarter of global manufacturing trade.

At the time, the government prioritized production for export, making the UK a leading shipbuilder and a European hub for producing cars, coal, steel and textiles for sale to other countries. Science-based industries such as electronics, computers and engineering were also taking off in Britain, and the country benefited from this third technological revolution.

But the development of science-based industries has not come fast enough to offset the collapse of manufacturing employment in the UK since the 1960s. By 2011, around 80% of UK workers were employed in the service industry, compared to just 10% in manufacturing. A number of factors explain the decline in manufacturing jobs, including routine jobs being replaced by robots and computer systems, rising imports from China and other emerging economies, and government policies.

In the 1970s, the government advocated economic policies aimed at the housing boom and the financial hub of the City of London. The British public was told that their future lay in working with their heads, not their hands. The policy of deindustrialization was led by British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and continued under Tony Blair and David Cameron.

These policies were presented as economic modernization that would improve workers’ wages and society as a whole. Even the Labor government, traditionally associated with the working class, was convinced that the future lay in the knowledge economy and set about making the UK a global service provider.

Under Conservative and Labor governments, the City of London and the rise of the banking, insurance and real estate industries changed the UK’s economic trajectory. For example, the city has pulled the most educated people out of other regions and jobs into high-paying London-based jobs. People who might have become scientists or engineers have instead become bankers or hedge fund managers.

So even though the city makes 85 billion a year and employs over 580,000 people, it is the cuckoo in the nest, not the goose, that lays Britain’s golden eggs. It has driven out other sectors that have traditionally allowed entire countries to prosper.

And the UK financial sector is now creating another problem. Its dominance has made it harder for the Bank of England to keep inflation under control due to concerns about how much higher interest rates will affect bank balance sheets.

Dealing with stubborn inflation

This is why monetary policy alone cannot tame inflation in the UK. The bank recently spoke of the challenges it faces in anticipating the rise and continuation of inflation. However, advances in statistical technology and computational power have improved our ability to predict inflation. On the other hand, unexpected government policies and the structure of the UK economy may have presented more challenges.

The banking model has had little opportunity to account for the political turmoil and strategic shifts caused by Brexit. For example, after Brexit, trade between the UK and the EU has become much more difficult, reducing supply and increasing prices. Additionally, more people are leaving the EU than arriving in the UK, putting pressure on wages in certain sectors and adding to inflation problems.

Brexit, combined with the UK’s huge financial sector, makes the Bank of England’s job of controlling inflation much more difficult. The government needs to reorient the UK economy so that science-based industries play an important role. This will ensure that the Bank of England can adjust interest rates to address inflation, without worrying about how that will affect the large financial services sector.

