Deal to raise debt ceiling passes US Senate, heads to Biden | Debt News





The US Senate has voted to approve a bipartisan deal that would raise the country’s debt ceiling, removing the bills’ last major hurdle before it reaches President Joe Biden’s desk.

While Biden is expected to sign the newly-passed bill, Thursday’s decision is expected to avert economic disaster, with only days left before the United States defaults on debt on June 5.

Senators voted 63 to 36 in favor of the legislation, which was debated in often late negotiations between teams representing Democrat Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, two figures often at odds last weekend.

It was passed by the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

We’re avoiding default tonight, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday as he steered the legislation through the 100-member chamber where Democrats have a slim majority.

Biden hailed the bills’ approval as a great victory for our economy and the American people. He said he would make an additional statement at 7 p.m. (2300 GMT) on Friday.

Senate leaders back deal

Ahead of Thursday’s vote, Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell rallied support from their respective parties to back the deal, which would suspend the federal borrowing limit until January 2025.

The bill eventually passed after the Senate passed a series of amendments, all of which were defeated. [Senate Television via AP Photo[

On the Senate floor, Schumer, a Democrat, invoked the bills bipartisan success in the lower house as a model for the upper chamber to aspire to.

Last nights House vote was a resounding affirmation of bipartisanship, Schumer said, pointing to Wednesdays 314-to-117 tally in favour of the debt-ceiling deal.

Senators on both sides of the aisle came out against the bill, calling for amendments on everything from military spending to pipeline construction.

However, speaking to his Senate colleagues on Thursday, Schumer promised that the Senate would stay in session until a bill was passed, emphasising that the default date was a mere four days away.

We will keep working until the job is done. Time is a luxury the Senate does not have if we want to prevent default, Schumer said. He also blasted calls for changes to the deals language.

At this point, any needless delay or any last-minute hold-ups would be an unnecessary and even dangerous risk. And any change to this bill that forces us to send it back to the House would be entirely unacceptable. It would almost guarantee default.

In the event, the decision on the deal was preceded by a series of rapid-fire votes limited to 10 minutes apiece on the numerous amendments that had been raised, with a minimum of 60 votes needed for each of the amendments to pass.

Throughout the proceedings Schumer acted to move things along, reminding the Senators of what was at stake.

Concessions a selling point for Republicans

Meanwhile, McConnell, Schumers Republican counterpart, played up the conservative bona fides of the bill for a party starkly divided over its merits.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act avoids the catastrophic consequences of a default on our nations debt. And just as importantly, it makes the most serious headway in years toward curbing Washington Democrats reckless spending addiction, McConnell told the Senate.

On Tuesday, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that the federal governments budget deficit could be reduced by $1.5 trillion through 2033 under the terms of the debt-ceiling deal.

That reduction would come primarily through the deals caps on non-military discretionary spending, which would be kept flat in 2024 and increased by only one percent in 2025. The bill would also claw back unused COVID relief money and funds previously awarded to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the governments tax-collecting body.

The deal would also force the government to resume collecting payments from federal student loans, something that had been suspended during the COVID pandemic.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has faced opposition to the debt-ceiling deal from far-right segments of his party [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

Military spending debate

But Senate Republicans on Thursday spoke out forcefully against the military spending allocated in the deal, arguing it was too low for the United States to compete on the world stage.

The debt ceiling agreement proposes to cap military spending at $886 billion for fiscal year 2024, a 3% increase from this year. For the last fiscal year, 2022, the United States spent $877 billion on defense, the largest military budget of any country in the world.

Still, senators like Maines Susan Collins and Arkansass Tom Cotton pointed out that the defense spending increases in the deal would be outpaced by inflation, a threat, they said, to US military power.

This is not a threat-based budget. It is a political compromise budget for people who have lost sight of what the country needs. We need safety and security, said Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina in an impassioned speech. Don’t tell me that a defense budget $42 billion below inflation fully funds the military.

Initially, Graham and other hawkish Republicans claimed the Senate would continue debating until Tuesday unless more money was allocated to bolster the military and support Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.

But subsequently, Graham returned to the floor to encourage Senate leaders to seek a supplement to address military spending concerns later this year. And Schumer himself took to the podium amid the amendment votes to directly address the critics.

This debt ceiling agreement in no way limits the ability of the Senate to appropriate additional emergency funds to ensure that our military capabilities are sufficient to deter China, Russia and our other adversaries and respond to continuing threats. and growing to national security, Schumer said.

Vote tally sheets for amendment votes. If passed, the bill should have returned to the House of Representatives [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

Concerns from the left

Further criticism was raised in the Senate by Virginia Democrat Tim Kaine, who opposed the inclusion of the Mountain Valley pipeline in the debt ceiling agreement.

The 489-kilometer (304-mile) pipeline has been controversial in Kaines State, with protests launched to prevent its construction from crossing Appalachian rainforest and private property.

I would have intended to be a supporter of the deal despite its imperfections, Kaine said, citing the pipeline as his main objection.

He introduced an amendment to strip the bill of pipeline language.

When you do a pipeline project and you approve it and you give a private company the right to take people’s land, you have to do it carefully after much deliberation.

And on Wednesday, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced on Twitter that he would vote no on the deal to protest the burdens it would have imposed on the poor and middle class.

I will vote no on the debt limitation agreement because you are not reducing the deficit on the backs of Americans who are already struggling, he wrote.

US President Joe Biden seen here in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Wednesday was one of the architects behind the debt ceiling deal [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

A long-standing agreement

The highly scrutinized 99-page debt ceiling agreement has been controversial on both sides of the political divide since it was announced on May 27.

Democrats have de facto condemned budget cuts that could affect social safety net initiatives. They also objected to the additional work requirements added to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), known as food stamps, as well as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

Republicans, meanwhile, have decried that the spending cuts weren’t as big as initially hoped.

Robert Koepp, director of the Asia-Pacific Geoeconomics and Trade Initiative at Chapman University in California, told Al Jazeera that the reality of compromises and side deals reached over the weekend was that the bill was not as substantial as they (Biden and McCarthy) claim.

A previous 320-page bill passed by the Republican-led House in April but threatened with a White House veto would have cut government spending and imposed a tougher limit on increases to the ceiling on the debt, raising it by $1.5 trillion for about a year. He also reportedly took aim at iconic elements of Bidens’ domestic politics, including tax credits for clean energy initiatives.

The Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal, however, was positioned as a compromise. He reduced some of the conditions Republicans were imposing on raising the debt ceiling as Biden’s White House backed away from its initial demand for a net raise, with no strings attached.

