Treasury sanctions military-affiliated companies that supply both sides of Sudan’s conflict





WASHINGTON Today, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) named four companies generating revenue and contributing to the conflict in Sudan. The entities named today are affiliated with the two beleaguered forces that fuel the ongoing conflict in Sudan: two affiliates of the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and two affiliates of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

Through sanctions, we are cutting off key financial flows to the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces, depriving them of the resources needed to pay soldiers, rearm, resupply and wage war in Sudan, said Secretary at the Treasury Janet L. Yellen. The United States stands with civilians against those who perpetuate violence against the people of Sudan.

Entities associated with the RSF

AL JUNAID MULTI ACTIVITIES CO LTD

Al Junaid Multi Activities Co Ltd is a Sudanese holding company controlled by RSF Commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and his brother, RSF Deputy Commander Abdul Rahim Dagalo. Based in Khartoum, Al Junaid operates 11 subsidiaries in multiple economic sectors, including the gold mining industry. Since the RSF expropriated the Jebel Amer gold mine in 2017, gold mining and export has become a vital source of income for the Dagalo family and the RSF.

OFAC has designated Al Junaid Multi Activities Co Ltd pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 14098 to be responsible for or complicit in, or to have directly or indirectly engaged in or attempted to engage in actions or policies that threaten the peace, security or the stability of Sudan.

TRADIVE GENERAL TRADING LLC

Tradive General Trading LLC is a shell company controlled by RSF Major Algoney Hamdan Dagalo. Based in the United Arab Emirates, Tradive General Trading LLC is a supply company that has purchased vehicles for the RSF in the past. Some of these vehicles may have been fitted with machine guns for the RSF to use to patrol the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan.

Tradive General Trading LLC has been designated pursuant to EO 14098 to be responsible for or complicit in, or to have directly or indirectly engaged in or attempted to engage in actions or policies that threaten the peace, security or stability of Sudan.

FAS Associated Entities

DEFENSE INDUSTRY SYSTEM

Defense Industries System is Sudan’s largest defense company, generating an estimated $2 billion in revenue through hundreds of subsidiaries in various sectors of the Sudanese economy. DIS manufactures a range of small arms, conventional arms, ammunition and military vehicles for the SAF, and uses a complex system to hide its ownership of these subsidiaries and to obtain favorable letters of credit from the Central Bank of Sudan . Defense Industries System not only defaults on the loans obtained under these letters of credit, but also uses these guarantees of favorable funds to compete unfairly with civilian businesses that do not benefit from such favorable financial conditions. Moreover, between the opaque ownership structure of its subsidiaries and certain tax exemptions, Defense Industries System contributes little, if anything, to Sudan’s revenue.

OFAC has designated Defense Industries System pursuant to EO 14098 to be responsible for or complicit in, or to have directly or indirectly engaged in or attempted to engage in actions or policies that threaten the peace, security or stability of Sudan.

SUDAN MASTER TECHNOLOGY

Sudan Master Technology (SMT), an arms company, is a shareholder in several Defense Industries System companies and a majority shareholder in three companies involved in the production of weapons and vehicles for the SAF.

OFAC has designated Sudan Master Technology pursuant to EO 14098 to be responsible for or complicit in, or to have directly or indirectly engaged in or attempted to engage in actions or policies that threaten the peace, security or stability of Sudan.

GENERAL LICENSES

Consistent with the humanitarian exceptions to sanctions outlined in UN Security Council Resolution 2664 and implemented by the United States in December 2022, the recommendations of the 2021 Treasury Sanctions Review, and OFAC policy of meeting the basic needs of vulnerable populations while continuing to deny resources to malicious actors. , OFAC is issuing three general licenses (GLs) alongside today’s action.

These LGs authorize certain activities of international organizations and non-governmental organizations and certain transactions relating to the supply of water, food and agricultural and medical items in Sudan. They are designed to ensure that humanitarian assistance and related trade reaches Sudanese civilians through legitimate and transparent channels, while maintaining the effective use of targeted sanctions against those who contribute to the situation in Sudan.

IMPLICATIONS OF SANCTIONS

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of such persons that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC . In addition, all entities owned, directly or indirectly, individually or collectively, 50% or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempted, OFAC regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within (or in transit through) the United States that involve property or interests in property of named or otherwise blocked persons.

Recognizing the importance of authorizing certain transactions that may benefit the people of Sudan, in conjunction with today’s action, OFAC is issuing blanket licenses to authorize certain activities of international organizations, non-governmental organizations and individuals engaged in particular transactions related to water and agricultural and medical items, which would otherwise be prohibited under EO 14098.

OFAC’s sanctioning authority and integrity derives not only from its ability to designate and add individuals to the SDN List, but also from OFAC’s willingness to remove individuals from the SDN List in accordance with law. . The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about positive behavior change. For more information on the process for requesting removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please refer to OFAC’s 897 Frequently Asked Questions. For detailed information on the process of submitting an OFAC sanctions list removal request, please click here.

For more information on today’s nominees, click here.

