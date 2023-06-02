UK ‘reaffirms’ international strategy after ban on PGT dependents





The government said it was “resolutely committed” to meeting and retaining 600,000 international students a year, which the UK achieved for the first time 10 years ahead of schedule.

The UK is “on track” to meet its export target of $35 billion by 2030, given that education exports in 2020 reached 25.6 billion, up 0.8% from 2019. The government said that from 2021, an average annual growth rate of export earnings would be needed at least 3% per year to meet the 2030 target.

Growth in higher education exports was the main contributor, accounting for 19.5 billion, while transnational education saw “moderate growth” from 2.2 billion in 2019 to 2.3 billion in 2020.

Additional education and English language instruction fell by 49% and 74% respectively, with the government noting that the medium- to long-term impact of the pandemic on the two sectors was “yet unknown”.

In the foreword to the 2023 Update, Education Secretary Halfon and Secretary Johnson wrote, “Despite the tremendous global changes that have occurred since the publication of the International Education Strategy in 2019, our strategy is more important than ever.”

“There is no doubt that we continue to champion and value international education.”

The update clarifies three priorities that will “maximize the UK’s educational potential”. Priorities include: growth and diversification of the overall export base; protecting the competitiveness and sustainability of student recruitment; Developing the UK’s global education proposition.

On the diversification front, the government wants to “accelerate growth” in areas of the education sector, including K-12, testing, technical and vocational education, and TNE, as well as sectors most affected by the pandemic.

“Immigration of international students and their dependents must be sustainable.”

Postgraduate programs are “essential” to its “representational ambition” of attracting at least 600,000 international students annually, the government added.

“At the same time, we recognize that the immigration of international students and their dependents must be sustainable,” he said.

Eliminating the right of international education Masters program students to bring dependents is part of a broader package of immigration control measures that “reflect the need to balance the important economic, cultural and educational benefits that international students bring to the UK. migration”.

The move drew criticism in its sector, including its potential impact on female students and the $10 billion hit Britain could face.

However, this update maintains that FOE is “a big step towards the goal” of advocating for the right of every girl around the world to have the knowledge and skills they need to reach their full potential.

To support teacher training in Rwanda and increase access to school for girls and vulnerable children in Pakistan, a Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting pledged an additional $217 million for girls’ education.

FCDO also plans to provide $430 million to the Global Partnership for Education over the next five years, helping more than 5,000 girls to continue their education “despite the serious challenges of the past two years in Afghanistan” .

We also congratulate the UK on the success of the Turing Initiative, a global research programme. The Turing scheme has been criticized in the industry for funding issues and has been referred to as a “poor replacement for Erasmus+”. The Government Update noted increased interest, with “520 applications for projects in the 2022-2023 school year, compared to 412 in the first year of planning”.

This update required an overhaul of the strategy following a report by the International Higher Education Commission, supported by the Oxford International Education Group and chaired by Chris Skidmore MP.

Launched in early 2023, IHEC has positioned itself as an independent, non-political committee and has made recommendations it says are needed to “build a more resilient sector.”

This report aims to highlight the important social, cultural and economic contributions international students make to the UK, while proposing solutions to address the problem of “over-reliance on one-year master’s students”.

The paper emphasizes that the government should consider switching to short-term master’s degrees and that last year enrollments for the nine-month long-term program increased by nearly 62,000.

Report author Janet Ilieva has previously highlighted that despite the overall increase in international student numbers, a 12% drop in international students at the UG level in 2021/22 and the transition to PGT programs posed some risks.

The higher education sector presents high operational risks due to high PGT student turnover and reliance on a small number of major markets, “significantly reduced” geographic diversity of international students and high exposure to visa policy risks. Subsequent Liberal Policy Responses of Britain and Rival States”.

Along with Vangelis Tsiligiris, associate professor at the Nottingham Business School at Nottingham Trent University, Ilieva said: “The decline in EU students and the dominance of India and China as source countries for international students are contributing to the internationalization of the classroom experience. may affect it,” he said. , wrote in an analysis of HEPI in February.

The first interim data-driven IHEC report “highlights the importance of getting more international students placed on full-time degrees rather than one-year masters programs to ensure that international education provides full value to students in the long run. term,” said Chairman Chris Skidmore.

The transition from UG to master’s programs means that there are “significantly increased costs” associated with student recruitment, as more students must be recruited each year for the one-year program, which is not the case for the atypical first-year, three-year program.

It also highlights that the UK does not have an “effective system” to capture education exports. [international students] Bring it to England”.

“It is right to look at the issue of dependents in order to create a more sustainable international higher education system,” said Skidmore.

“It is right to review the issue of dependents”

However, a government cut in the total number of international students “would be disastrous for both the UK economy and the HE sector, given that international students contribute more than 40 billion to our region.”

“The work visa remains intact after the two-year graduation, which is essential for us to remain competitive globally as other countries have more attractive visa offers,” he added.

According to Home Office statistics, a total of 40,018 family visas were approved in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 26,394 in the same quarter of 2022.

The number of dependents overall doubled in 2022, and British India, the second largest source country for international students, brought a high number of dependents in 2022, as did Nigeria.

Immigration Secretary RobertJenrick told Congress last week that the measure would have a real impact on the number of dependents.

“It makes absolutely no sense that the government would deny this. [its international education strategy] They create an unwelcome environment for international students or do not keep their promises.”

“What we want to see is a university focused on education not carelessly creating a backdoor to immigration status here in the UK. That’s why we made changes this week, which have been widely welcomed by both the public and the sector.”

