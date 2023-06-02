Baseball legend Steve Garvey eyes U.S. Senate bid in California, energizing beleaguered GOP





LOS ANGELES — You would have to go back a generation to 1988 to find the last time a Republican candidate won a U.S. Senate race in heavily Democratic California. This time, the party might get an MVP on the ballot.

Baseball legend Steve Garvey, who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, meets with voters and senior GOP officials as he weighs a potential 2024 Senate bid in a race that’s already counting several prominent Democratic contenders. He appeared at a recent fundraiser for Republican Representative Michelle Steel in Orange County, where he signed baseballs and spoke about his potential candidacy.

He is seriously considering entering the race, said veteran consultant Andy Gharakhani, who advises Garvey.

Garvey has flirted with the possibility of entering politics before, including after his retirement from baseball, when he teased a possible run for the U.S. Senate but never became a candidate.

I have been approached to run for office and am exploring this. No announcement is imminent,” Garvey said in a statement released by a Dodgers team spokesperson.

Garvey, 74, had an 18-year major league career and was the National League MVP in 1974. He retired from baseball in 1987.

The growing number of candidates already includes Democratic Representatives Katie Porter, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee. The seat is held by Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, who has announced that she is not seeking another term.

Yet even with his celebrity shine, Garvey would enter the race as an underdog. Democrats hold all statewide positions and dominate legislative and congressional delegations. Republicans who are outnumbered by about 2 to 1 by Democratic voters in the state have struggled for years to find credible candidates for the statewide offices.

In the last two U.S. state Senate races, GOP candidates have performed so poorly in the primary election that only two Democrats have contested the November ballot. Garveys’ candidacy could give the GOP a chance to make it to the November election, potentially increasing party turnout and also helping GOP candidates cast ballots.

The power of stardom can produce surprises at the ballot box, veteran Democratic consultant Roger Salazar noted, referring to the political rise of former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and former President Donald Trump, among others.

While a Democrat would be favored given the state’s political tilt, a fractured Democratic primary vote could provide an opening for Garvey to slip into the November game.

I’ve learned to never say never when it comes to celebrities in politics, Salazar added.

Political scientist Thad Kousser, who teaches at the University of California, San Diego, said part of Garvey’s challenge will be to change the perception of the GOP brand in liberal California, where Trump lost in the 2020 election. in a landslide. He noted that Schwarzenegger, the state’s last Republican governor, was a moderate who supported abortion rights and environmental protections.

Although unlikely to win in a state that favors Democrats, Garvey would blur the dynamics of the race with a wide and growing field.

If he becomes a candidate “he will not win the game but he will change the situation”, added Kousser.

In recent election cycles, Republicans in California have criticized the state’s Democratic-dominated government, blaming the rival party for notoriously high taxes, a homelessness crisis, rising urban crime rates, price housing beyond the reach of many working-class families.

I think Steve Garvey would be one of the most interesting and dynamic candidates for statewide office that Republicans have had in decades, said Republican National Committee member Shawn Steel, married to the deputy.

He’s good on the stump … and he reminds me of a Reagan-esque approach, Steel added, referring to former Republican President Ronald Reagan, another Californian.

Republican attorney Eric Early, an unsuccessful candidate for state attorney general in 2022 and 2018 and for Congress in 2020, entered the Senate contest in April. In a statement, he said Garvey had more personal baggage than Amtraks Pacific Surfliner, an apparent reference to the 1980s sex scandals that marred Garvey’s reputation as Mr. Clean, a nickname that referred to his buttoned-up image from his Dodger days.

AP Writer Beth Harris contributed.

