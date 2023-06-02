Russia says US hacked thousands of Apple phones in spy plot





Moscow claims US NSA broke into Apple phones in Russia

MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) – Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday it uncovered a U.S. spy operation that compromised thousands of iPhones using sophisticated surveillance software.

Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab said dozens of its employees’ devices were compromised in the operation.

The FSB, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said in a statement that several thousand Apple Inc (AAPL.O) devices had been infected, including those of domestic Russian subscribers as well as foreign diplomats based in Russia and the former Soviet Union. Union.

“The FSB has uncovered an intelligence action by US special services using Apple mobile devices,” the FSB said in a statement.

The FSB said the plot showed “close cooperation” between Apple and the National Security Agency (NSA), the US agency responsible for cryptographic intelligence and security and communications. The FSB has provided no evidence that Apple cooperated with or had knowledge of the spy campaign.

In a statement, Apple denied the allegation. “We have never worked with a government to insert a backdoor into an Apple product and we never will,” the company said in a statement.

The NSA declined to comment.

Kaspersky CEO Eugene Kaspersky said on Twitter that dozens of his employees’ phones were hacked in the operation, which his company described as “an extremely complex and professionally targeted cyberattack” that targeted workers in “senior and middle management”.

Kaspersky researcher Igor Kuznetsov told Reuters his company independently discovered anomalous traffic on its corporate Wi-Fi network earlier this year. He said Kaspersky only reported its findings to Russia’s computer emergency response team earlier on Thursday.

He said he could not comment on Moscow’s allegation that the Americans were responsible for the hack or that thousands more were targeted.

“It’s very difficult to attribute anything to anyone,” he said.

In a blog post, Kaspersky said the oldest traces of infection it had discovered date back to 2019. “As of this writing in June 2023, the attack is ongoing,” said the Company. He added that although his staff were affected, “we are fully confident that Kaspersky was not the primary target of this cyberattack.”

The FSB said US hackers compromised Israeli, Syrian, Chinese and NATO diplomats in the spying campaign.

Israeli officials declined to comment. Chinese, Syrian and NATO officials were unable to comment immediately.

US SNOOPING?

According to Harvard University’s Belfer Center Cyber ​​Power Index 2022, the United States is the world’s leading cyber power in terms of intent and capability, followed by China, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. Australia.

The Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry have stressed the importance of the issue.

“Hidden data collection was carried out through software vulnerabilities in US-made cellphones,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“US intelligence services have used computer companies for decades to collect data about unwitting internet users on a large scale,” the department said.

Russian officials said the plot was uncovered as part of a joint effort by officers from the FSB and those from the Federal Guard Service (FSO), a powerful agency that runs Kremlin bodyguards and was also formerly the Ninth Directorate of the KGB.

Officials in Russia, who Western spies say have built a highly sophisticated domestic surveillance structure, have long questioned the security of American technology.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said everyone in the presidential administration knew gadgets such as iPhones were “absolutely transparent”.

Earlier this year, the Kremlin told officials involved in preparations for Russia’s 2024 presidential election to stop using Apple iPhones over fears the devices were vulnerable to Western intelligence agencies, reported Kommersant newspaper.

