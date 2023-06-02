Logan Brown: Pregnant transgender male star on the cover of Glamor UKs Pride





Glamor UK featured a pregnant transgender man on the cover of their June Pride digital issue.

The cover stars in question are legendary British non-binary drag performer Bailey J Mills and transgender male author Logan Brown who unexpectedly became pregnant.

The interview tells the story of Brown’s pregnancy journey as a transgender man.

The powerful image shows Logan in a hand-drawn suit reminiscent of Demi Moore’s Vanity Fair cover by Annie Leibowitz in 1992.

In an interview and Unfiltered video, Brown tells a fashion magazine about the transition that led to meeting TikTok star Mills, falling in love and having a daughter.

In an interview, Brown told the camera that he was living proof of a transgender man who was pregnant.

He said: I am a pregnant transgender and I exist. So no matter what anyone says, it’s literally living proof.

The 27-year-old Brown added that her pregnancy was unexpected and when she got tested, the whole world seemed to stop and came back positive.

Logan Brown on the cover of Glamor UKs June Pride issue

(Glamour UK)

Brown said she became pregnant while taking testosterone, which she temporarily stopped taking for health reasons.

It took me a long time to get to the point where I was certain of who I am now in terms of being a pregnant man, he said.

I spent too much time feeling ashamed [about being pregnant as a man] And something clicked and I thought No Im would own this. I am a pregnant man and will do what I am doing.

Brown said there was more love than hate from people on social media when he and Mills shared the pregnancy announcement. Brown added that he wants to help educate others about what is often misunderstood about being transgender.

The empowering thing about being transgender is that I am whoever I say I am and no one can take that away from me.

Brown is currently working on a children’s book called In My Daddys Belly, which is based on her experience of having a baby but from her daughter’s perspective.

I think it’s important that my daughter reads this book and knows where she came from and is proud of it.”

GLAMOUR’s European editor, Deborah Joseph, said: We knew he would be the perfect cover star for the June Pride issue as a shining example of empowerment, inclusivity and equality.

Joseph added: It’s a story of love and acceptance as Logan and his partner Bailey deliver a beautiful baby into the world. Things we often remind ourselves of sadly that the world could use a little more.

Read the full interview in the June digital issue of GLAMOR UK online here.

