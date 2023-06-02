United States imposes its first sanctions on the conflict in Sudan | Conflict News





Washington is targeting companies linked to the Sudanese army and the RSF group, pledging to stand alongside civilians in conflict.

Washington, DC The United States has imposed the first conflict-related sanctions in Sudan, warning it will hold accountable anyone who undermines peace in the northeast African country.

Thursday’s sanctions targeted two firms linked to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and two others linked to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The White House also said it imposed visa restrictions on actors who perpetuate violence, but did not identify them.

Despite a ceasefire agreement, senseless violence continues across the country, hampering the delivery of humanitarian aid and hurting those who need it most, said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, in a statement.

The scale and scale of the bloodshed in Khartoum and Darfur, in particular, is appalling.

Since mid-April, the RSF and the Sudanese army led by two rival generals have been fighting for control of the state and its resources. The violence has killed hundreds of people and displaced more than 1.3 million people.

The US sanctions targeted companies controlled by RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Hemedti Dagalo, based in the United Arab Emirates and the Sudanese capital Khartoum, as well as two defense companies linked to the SAF, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. .

Through sanctions, we are cutting off essential financial flows to both the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces, depriving them of the resources needed to pay soldiers, rearm, resupply and wage war in Sudan, said US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a statement. .

The United States stands with civilians against those who perpetuate violence against the people of Sudan.

US officials have already threatened warring parties in Sudan with sanctions if the conflict continues.

Washington and Riyadh have helped broker several ceasefire agreements in recent weeks, but residents have continued to report fighting despite the agreements.

Earlier this week, the parties agreed to extend an uneasy truce due to expire early next week, extending it by five days to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid.

But talks between the warring parties in the Saudi port city of Jeddah were suspended on Wednesday after army officials pulled out of talks, accusing the RSF of violating ceasefire agreements.

The failure of the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces to honor the ceasefire only heightens our concern that the people of Sudan will once again face protracted conflict and widespread suffering at the hands of security forces, Sullivan said Thursday, pledging the United States will do everything in its power to prevent that outcome.

Rights groups have warned of a humanitarian disaster if the conflict continues.

The United States says its primary goal in Sudan is to reduce violence before working towards a permanent end to fighting and a return to civilian rule in the country.

After years of animosity, ties between Khartoum and Washington have warmed since the Sudanese military removed longtime President Omar al-Bashir from power in 2019 after months of anti-government protests.

The two countries restored diplomatic relations in mid-2020, and in the following months Sudan also agreed to normalize relations with Israel and was removed from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

In October 2021, the Sudanese military staged a coup against the civilian government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, leading to his resignation in early 2022.

Burhan, the head of the military-dominated Sovereign Council, has practically ruled the country since Hamdoks left. Hemedti served as his deputy, but was removed from his post last month amid fighting.

Before the outbreak of violence in April, Sudanese leaders were expected to sign an agreement to bring the country back to its democratic transition, but the agreement was delayed due to outstanding disagreements.

