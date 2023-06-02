Two-child limit on UK welfare benefits failed to push parents into careers | profit





Britain’s controversial two-child allowance cap, which limits welfare benefits to large families in order to force parents to find work, has plunged hundreds of thousands of families into poverty, even though it has failed to boost employment levels. kind of it.

When the government introduced the two-child limit in 2017, removing eligibility for the $3,000 per child per year benefit for the third and subsequent children in the family, it would encourage parents to move to work or work more hours to make up the difference. claimed it was.

However, the study found that poverty policies in large low-income households helped few parents get jobs, and their main function was to drive families into poverty and damage their mental health.

We found that rather than increasing employment, the two-child limit increases poverty and hardship, and this can actually make it harder for parents to start working. London School of Economics policy.

Shortly after its introduction, the policy, which one academic expert called the worst social security policy on record, is now estimated to affect about 1.5 million children, more than 1 million of whom grow up in poverty. More than half of affected households are working families.

The study says the two-child policy doesn’t understand how and why parents in large, low-income families are prioritizing their caring role over work. Many underestimate the costs and complications of moving young children to work while raising them, such as finding accessible and affordable child care.

Impoverishing large families by parents actively choosing to care for their youngest child is seen as ineffective at best and discriminatory and harmful at worst, studies say.

The two-child limit was introduced by George Osborne in 2015 as one of several austerity-era reforms. Photo: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

It is critical of the policy’s design, suggesting that it relies on theoretical economic models that assume that reduced benefits will automatically increase labor supply through income-effect incentives. Evidence of effectiveness was found to be weak or non-existent.

Indeed, many parents who have hit the ceiling said it is harder to engage in paid work because they can no longer get technical training or buy equipment for their startups. Economic difficulties caused by the policy also led to deterioration in mental health.

A key lesson is that policymakers need to understand the daily lives of people receiving social security before designing and predicting the effects of welfare reform. Failure to do so may prevent the main objective of the policy from being realized in cases like this and cause serious harm to the families affected.

One of many austerity-era benefit reforms, the architect was former Prime Minister George Osborne. In 2015, amid media hysteria surrounding benefits, he announced that large families, supposedly with multiple children, were exploiting an overly permissive welfare system.

This policy was later savaged by David Freud, former Tory welfare reform minister. He argued that the policy was imposed on the reluctant Department of Labor and Pensions (DWP) by the Treasury in exchange for the introduction of universal credit.

A study published last year found that a two-child limit had little effect on limiting family size, as a way for a minister to teach low-income families that raising children costs money. Since the introduction of the policy, the birth rate of third children born to low-income families has hardly fallen.

A DWP spokesperson said: “We want to help more parents re-enter and progress in the workforce and encourage them to consider child care we are promoting to help low-income families.”

The two-child policy asks benefitted families to make the same financial decisions as families who support themselves solely through work, and prudent waivers and safeguards remain in place within the policy to protect those most vulnerable .

