9% Interest on New Accounts as UK Savers Offer Best Rates in 10+ Years | Saving





A new savings account that pays inflation-beaten 9% interest has been launched after a competitor unveiled an account that pays 7.5%.

The Bank of England’s 12th successive rate hike has hurt millions of people with existing mortgages and those looking to take out mortgages, but the downside is that savers are now being offered the highest interest rates in more than a decade. will.

However, many of the deals that offer the highest rates come with multiple conditions attached. A market-leading account paying fixed 9% interest initiated by the Saffron Building Society is only available to those who have been members of the Essex-based institution for at least one year.

In particular, it is noteworthy that it exceeds the inflation rate measured by the consumer price index, which recorded 8.7% in April. This is double the current Bank of England benchmark rate of 4.5%.

Savings rates are rising, but yields on some of the largest and most widely held bank accounts are still less than 1%. Earlier this year, lawmakers criticized the bank’s chief for his low savings rate, especially on instant access accounts, saying he seemed to be taking advantage of loyal customers.

However, some smaller players and challenger banks are putting pressure on their bigger rivals. Barclays launched a regular savings account in 2007 with an interest rate of 12.5%, but it wasn’t immediately clear when the savings account last offered rates above 9%.

Saffron serves more than 100,000 members across the UK, but has branches in the East of England. A new Limited Edition Savings Account can be opened with a minimum deposit of 1 and a maximum payment of 50 per month. Interest is paid on the maturity date after 12 months and represents the maximum amount actually payable. I have 600 on this account.

The Saffrons new product appeared hours after Skipton Building Society launched an account that works in a similar way and pays as it said Thursday morning.

This account is only available to Skiptons’ 1.1 million members who signed up on or before May 31 of this year. It allows people to save more cash (up to 3,000 per year) than Saffrons products.

Skipton’s head of savings, Maitham Mohsin, said: It’s hard for them.

