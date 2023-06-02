US-China divide looms over Asia security summit in SingaporeExBulletin





US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks before a Senate appropriations hearing on the President’s proposed budget request for fiscal year 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 16, 2023. Andrew Harnik/AP .

. Andrew Harnik/AP

Andrew Harnik/AP

SINGAPORE Tense relations with the United States and an arms buildup in the Pacific region will be in the spotlight this weekend as defense chiefs, including from the United States and China, meet at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an international defense summit, in Singapore.

The dialogue, which begins on Friday, was overshadowed by China’s refusal to let its defense minister meet with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the forum. But the two countries still lead large delegations to the summit, which brings together diplomats, academics, defense contractors, journalists and analysts from across the Pacific region.

Here’s what else to look for at the Shangri-La Dialogue this weekend.

The United States and China headline the event

Two of the keynote speakers at the summit, which begins on Friday, will not speak to each other.

“Overnight, the PRC informed the United States that it had declined our invitation in early May,” the Pentagon said in a statement earlier this week, using an abbreviation for the People’s Republic of China.

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu was sanctioned by the United States in 2018, when he headed the Chinese military’s equipment development division, for purchasing weapons from a sanctioned Russian institution. China has indicated that it will not agree to a meeting unless those sanctions are lifted first.

The denial dampened hopes that recent bilateral meetings could mend some of the friction between the two superpowers. Last month, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan was able to meet his counterpart, China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, in Vienna. This meeting was quickly followed by talks between the heads of trade of the two countries.

This week in Tokyo, Austin told his Japanese counterpart, Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu, that he was “unfortunate” that China had declined a US invitation for their two leaders to meet. He pointed to an incident late last month, in which a Chinese fighter jet allegedly buzzed an American plane flying over the South China Sea by cutting in front of it at close range, as the reason for the talks.

“We’re hoping they’ll change their actions. But since they haven’t yet, I’m afraid at some point we’ll have an incident that could very, very quickly spiral out of control,” Austin said.

Meanwhile, officials from the United States and Taiwan signed a trade deal on the eve of the security summit and despite protests from China, which claims the island as part of Chinese territory. The pact was signed by workers from unofficial entities that maintain relations between the United States and the island democracy.

A competition of regional alliances

The United States and China are working to strengthen their partnerships with Asia-Pacific nations as they build military capacity in the region.

“In addition, based on the severe and complex security environment, we confirmed the importance of deepening cooperation not only between Japan and the United States, but also with the Republic of Korea, Australia and ASEAN countries,” Austin said during his visit to Japan this week. Austin, the US defense chief, is currently on his seventh tour of the Asia-Pacific region.

So far, most Southeast Asian countries have tried not to tilt too much in favor of China or the United States and have participated in the growing number of joint military exercises with the two countries. But China has watched with concern as the United States forges stronger defense ties with two of Southeast Asia’s most populous nations, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Indonesia, the United States and 12 other countries held massive military exercises together last fall. Earlier this year, the United States also boosted its military presence in the Philippines by increasing its training exercises there and increasing the number of Philippine military bases used by the US military from five to nine.

Deepening US-China military competition has attracted neighboring countries, whose concerns will be the focus of the Shangri-La dialogue. On Friday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese delivers a speech at the opening dinner. Japan, a key US ally deeply concerned about China’s growing hostility towards the neighboring island of Taiwan, sent a large delegation.

The dialogue comes at an important moment in Southeast Asian politics

For smaller Southeast Asian countries, the dialogue is an opportunity to discuss foreign policy and hold informal meetings between officials on the sidelines of closed-door talks, and more than a quarter of delegates to the summit are native to the region.

In Thailand, a surprise victory for the opposition party in recent national elections could pave the way for a more aggressive foreign policy approach to support opposition forces in Myanmar, where the military seized power in a a coup in 2021.

Southeast Asia is also maneuvering to position itself around the great power rivalry between the United States and China. The South China Sea, where China has staked disputed territorial claims at odds with overlapping claims from Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia, to name a few, remains a hot issue.

Taiwan and its dominance in semiconductor manufacturing, a critical technology sector at the heart of the US-China rivalry, is also a concern for Southeast Asia. Some American companies and the Taiwanese juggernaut TSMC have sought to move their operations to the region, away from China.

The war in Ukraine, although it is in a hemisphere, will also be on the agenda. Most Southeast Asian countries chose to remain silent about the Russian invasion. Ukraine has sent its deputy defense chief, Volodymyr Havrylov, to Singapore to attend the summit, where he will speak in a panel with Andi Widjajanto, an Indonesian politician, who enjoys friendly relations with Moscow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/06/02/1179612855/u-s-china-asia-security-summit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos