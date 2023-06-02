US cuts data sharing with Russia under New START nuclear deal | Nuclear Weapons News





The United States claims that the withholding of information is retaliation for Moscow’s suspension of New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty).

The United States will stop providing Russia with certain notifications required under the New START nuclear arms control treaty, including updates on missile and launcher locations, in what Washington describes as a countermeasure of retaliation for breaches of the agreement by Moscow.

The US State Department said on Thursday it had stopped providing the status and location of its nuclear missiles and launchers, but would continue to provide launch notifications for intercontinental ballistic missiles and ballistic missiles launched by submarines.

Russian inspection activities on US territory have ceased and visas issued and pending for Russian New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) inspectors and their crews as well as diplomatic clearance for inspection aircraft Russians were revoked, according to a State Department fact sheet released Thursday. .

The United States will also not provide telemetry information to Russia on the launching of intercontinental ballistic missiles and American submarines. This data involves information from missile test flights and, under the treaty, Moscow and Washington were to exchange this information annually.

The United States has adopted legal countermeasures in response to the Russian Federation’s continued violations of the New START Treaty. The Russian Federation has claimed that the suspension of the New START treaty is legally invalid, the State Department said in the fact sheet released Thursday.

The United States notified Russia in advance of the countermeasures and expressed the desire and willingness of the United States to rescind the countermeasures and fully implement the treaty if Russia returns compliance, he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not formally withdrawn from the New START treaty, but he announced in February that Moscow would suspend its participation in what is a key pillar of US-Russian nuclear arms control.

Putin said Moscow could not agree to US inspections of its nuclear sites as part of the deal despite Washington and its NATO allies openly declaring Moscow’s defeat in Ukraine a primary objective.

In March, Moscow stressed that it had not completely withdrawn from the START pact and that it would continue to respect the nuclear arms caps set by the treaty. The Russian Foreign Ministry had also said Moscow would continue to notify the United States of planned test launches of its ballistic missiles, a key part of the deal.

Ballistic launch advisories have been an essential part of nuclear strategic stability for decades, allowing Russia and the United States to correctly interpret each other’s movements and ensure that neither country confuses a test launch with preemptive nuclear missile attack.

Moscow and Washington collectively control almost 90% of the world’s nuclear warheads, enough to destroy the planet multiple times over.

New START limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads deployed by countries. Signed in 2010 and set to expire in 2026, the New START treaty caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads the United States and Russia can deploy to a maximum of 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads and 700 land and submarine missiles and bombers. to deliver them. .

A US administration official, quoted by Reuters news agency on Thursday, said Washington would continue to adhere to the [treatys] central limits and expect Russia to continue to do so as well.

Speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, the official said the US moves were reversible and the country was seeking to bring Moscow back into the arms control talks.

We took a step-by-step approach, he said, explaining that the United States wanted to use its responses to Russia’s suspension to give it an opportunity to come back to the table to talk about returning to compliance in as part of a new START.

The New START agreement provides for extensive on-site inspections by Russia and the United States to verify compliance.

But inspections remained inactive in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Talks about resuming inspections were supposed to have taken place in November 2022, but Russia abruptly called them off, citing US support for Ukraine following the invasion of Moscow.

