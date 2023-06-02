England, take pride! | stonewall





It’s time to get Britain back on track for LGBTQ+ rights.

Just eight years ago, the UK’s legal framework for LGBTQ+ rights was the pride of Europe. But no more. As anti-LGBTQ+ narratives took over our media and politics, the progress we made stalled.

There are over 1.5 million LGBTQ+ people living in the UK and the impact on us was all too real. Hate crimes against our community have increased dramatically over the past few years. As each day goes on, we feel a little less secure with our lives.

This is a pivotal moment for our country as the next general election approaches. We hope the next UK government will take pride in being LGBTQ+ citizens and help us not only feel safe, but also reach our full potential.

Be proud of our diverse and wonderful rainbow nation and join us in working towards a future where we are all free to be ourselves. Let’s get Britain back on track for LGBTQ+ rights.

We believe in:

All LGBTQ+ people should feel safe.

Whether at home, at work or on the streets, every LGBTQ+ person deserves to feel safe and secure.

We want to live in a UK where everyone can live their lives safely, no matter who they are or what they look like. Reports of hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people have been increasing over the past six years and have now reached their highest rates in a decade. This isn’t right.

If you believe that anyone, anywhere, should be safe from bullying and abuse, join us.

All LGBTQ+ people should have access to the health care they need.

Every LGBTQ+ person deserves high-quality, comprehensive health care from professionals who believe in our experience and understand our needs.

We know that access to the health care we need can be a matter of life or death, and it is no different for LGBTQ+ people. From mental health and maternity support to transition-related health support, we all deserve the care we need.

Join us if you believe accessible healthcare should become a reality wherever you live.

We must support all LGBTQ+ children and young people to grow up.

All LGBTQ+ children and young people deserve to feel safe, seen and heard in school.

Childhood experiences can have a lifelong impact on self-esteem and mental health. Everyone deserves protection from bullying and isolation at school. To feel understood by teachers; You can see yourself reflected in national curricula and classrooms.

Let’s work together for a future where all LGBTQ+ children and young people can be who they truly are and live up to their potential.

All LGBTQ+ people deserve respect, recognition, and protection under the law.

All LGBTQ+ people are entitled to the protections under UK law to thrive on their own and to build families with loved ones.

We all feel safer being truly ourselves when we know that we are recognized and protected within our country’s legal framework. We want a UK where the laws reflect us all. Everyone should be able to build their own life and family with loved ones.

If you want to live in a UK that prides itself on our diversity, join us!

The UK must once again stand out as a global leader for LGBTQ+ equality.

By rebuilding its connection with the global community, the UK must once again effectively protect LGBTQ+ people and stand out as a global leader for equality.

A decade ago, the UK’s legal framework was recognized as the most effective in Europe, but now the UK was positioned to fall out of the top 20 countries in Europe for LGBTQ+ rights. how did you get here Because of Britain’s past actions, LGBTQ+ people around the world live in countries where it’s illegal to be there and can be imprisoned or executed simply for being who they are. As a proud nation, we have a responsibility to right our wrongs and work with communities around the world to build a safer future.

Join us in getting the UK back on track for LGBTQ+ equality. If you agree, please sign below.

