High heat closes schools in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and other US cities





High heat shut schools in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Pittsburgh on Thursday, forcing students and teachers to stay home in the face of rising temperatures and inadequate air conditioning. In Detroit, conditions led administrators to close schools there three hours earlier than usual Thursday, and similar plans were in place Friday for the city’s 53,000 students.

In Pittsburgh, 40 schools in a district with more than 18,000 students have switched to remote learning, citing health concerns related to stuffy classrooms, the district announced. In Grand Rapids, western Michigan, home to 17,000 students, administrators canceled school for the rest of the week as temperatures soared into the 90s on Thursday.

Temperatures in some school buildings were just too hot, Superintendent of Schools Leadriane Roby said in a statement. This not only makes the learning environment a challenge, but it also raises a security issue.

In the United States, poorly cooled or poorly heated school buildings are far from a new concern, but it is an escalating concern as more school districts grapple with aging infrastructure and the effects of climate change. Older buildings often lack central air conditioning, and even if window air conditioners are present, they can be ineffective in classrooms filled with dozens of children.

A 2020 report by the US Government Accountability Office concluded that approximately 41% of school districts need to update or replace heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems in at least half of their schools.

Many school districts in the Midwest end the school year until mid-June, which makes heat an issue in the final weeks of classes.

A high-pressure system over the Great Lakes traps warm air rising from the ground, driving temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s from the Great Lakes to New England are expected on Thursday and Friday, and parts of the region could be on the verge of matching or even breaking daily records.

Some relief will come this weekend, starting Saturday in New England and bringing lower temperatures to the Great Lakes towards the end of the weekend.

While there were no immediate reports of students becoming sick from the heat, administrators said they made the decisions preemptively to avoid health issues. In several districts, after-school and sports activities have also been canceled.

In Pittsburgh, free meals were made available at more than a dozen locations on Thursday and Friday mornings for families in need.

Alan N. Johnson, the superintendent of schools for East Allegheny County in the Pittsburgh metro area, said in an interview Thursday afternoon that he was closely monitoring the heat in his school buildings but had until now managed to keep them open.

Outside, the temperature was 86 degrees. Inside, he said, the second floor of the building that houses middle and high school students had reached 83 degrees as the school day was almost over.

Teachers were handing out bottled water to students and urging them to stay hydrated, Mr Johnson said, while fans were made available for use in the hottest classrooms. In order to help students stay comfortable, he said, the dress code has been enforced more loosely.

While administrators had considered whether to send students home for the day, they were concerned that many students, especially those from low-income families, also lacked air conditioning at home. Switching to remote learning was an option, but it also raised concerns that it would be a burden on working parents.

The school year was due to end on Friday in the district and Mr Johnson said he was focused on student safety.

Were no longer pushing the level of education, Mr Johnson said. We just have to be here. If we don’t show up, we have to make up for the day and just try to get through the day.

Judson Jones contributed reporting.

