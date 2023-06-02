International
UK Pensions Awards 2023 Winners
The awards were presented at actor and comedian Ed Byrne’s extravagant gala dinner last night (June 1st) at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.
For more information about the award visit ukpensionsawards.com. You can also register your interest in the 2024 UK Pension Plan here.
The winners are:
Pension Scheme of the Year Award category:
Pension Scheme of the Year
Winner: Tesco Retirement Savings Plan
Best Pension Plan Communication Strategies
WINNER: ICI Specialty Chemicals Pension Fund
Advisory Category:
Actuarial/Pension Consulting of the Year
DC Consulting of the Year
Investment Consulting of the Year
Winner: Isio High Praise: Hymans Robertson
Pension Attorney of the Year
Pension Litigation Office of the Year
Risk Reduction Advisor of the Year
Winner: Hymans Robertson Featured: LCP
Trust Evaluator of the Year
Winner: XPS Pensions Group
Sponsor Agreement/IRM Advisor of the Year
DC Category:
DC Pensioner of the Year
Winner: Standard Life Highly rated: Legal & General Investment Management
DC Investment Manager of the Year
DC Multi-Asset Fund Manager of the Year
DC Master Trust of the Year
Winner: Mercer DC Master Trust
DC Innovation of the Year
Investment category:
Investment Manager of the Year
Trustee of the Year
Institutional Investment Platform Provider of the Year
Equity Manager of the Year
Winner: Border to Coast Pensions Partnership
Fixed Income Manager of the Year
Winner: Investing Insights
Factor Investment Manager of the Year
DB Multi Asset Management Company of the Year
Emerging Markets Manager of the Year
Winner: Robeco Featured: RisCura
Property Manager of the Year
Winner: CBRE Investment Management
Alternatives and Private Markets Investment Manager of the Year
Winner: Border to Coast Pensions Partnership
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Manager of the Year
Impact Manager of the Year
Winner: Alpha Real Capital
Responsibility-Oriented Investment (LDI) Manager of the Year
Winner: Investing Insights
Cash Flow Driven Investment (CDI) Manager of the Year
Winner: Investing Insights
Risk Reduction Provider of the Year
Winner: Pension Insurance Corporation Highly rated: Standard Life
DB Investment Innovation Award of the Year
Co-winner: Barnett Waddingham Co-winner: Railpen
Other categories:
Diversity and Inclusion Excellence Award
Winner: XPS Pensions Group
Independent Director of the Year
Awardee: Independent Trustee Services (part of Independent Governance Group) Highly rated: ndapt
Third Party Manager of the Year
Winner: XPS Pensions Group
Technology Breakthrough of the Year
Pension Communications Initiative of the Year
Winner: TPT Retirement Solutions
DB Master Trust / Integrator of the Year
Winner: TPT Retirement Solutions
Education and Thought Leadership Initiative of the Year
Retirement Innovation of the Year
Winner: Mercer DC Master Trust
|
