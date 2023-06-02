UK Pensions Awards 2023 Winners





The awards were presented at actor and comedian Ed Byrne’s extravagant gala dinner last night (June 1st) at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

For more information about the award visit ukpensionsawards.com. You can also register your interest in the 2024 UK Pension Plan here.

The winners are:

Pension Scheme of the Year Award category:

Pension Scheme of the Year

Winner: Tesco Retirement Savings Plan

Best Pension Plan Communication Strategies

WINNER: ICI Specialty Chemicals Pension Fund

Advisory Category:

Actuarial/Pension Consulting of the Year

DC Consulting of the Year

Investment Consulting of the Year

Winner: Isio High Praise: Hymans Robertson

Pension Attorney of the Year

Pension Litigation Office of the Year

Risk Reduction Advisor of the Year

Winner: Hymans Robertson Featured: LCP

Trust Evaluator of the Year

Winner: XPS Pensions Group

Sponsor Agreement/IRM Advisor of the Year

DC Category:

DC Pensioner of the Year

Winner: Standard Life Highly rated: Legal & General Investment Management

DC Investment Manager of the Year

DC Multi-Asset Fund Manager of the Year

DC Master Trust of the Year

Winner: Mercer DC Master Trust

DC Innovation of the Year

Investment category:

Investment Manager of the Year

Trustee of the Year

Institutional Investment Platform Provider of the Year

Equity Manager of the Year

Winner: Border to Coast Pensions Partnership

Fixed Income Manager of the Year

Winner: Investing Insights

Factor Investment Manager of the Year

DB Multi Asset Management Company of the Year

Emerging Markets Manager of the Year

Winner: Robeco Featured: RisCura

Property Manager of the Year

Winner: CBRE Investment Management

Alternatives and Private Markets Investment Manager of the Year

Winner: Border to Coast Pensions Partnership

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Manager of the Year

Impact Manager of the Year

Winner: Alpha Real Capital

Responsibility-Oriented Investment (LDI) Manager of the Year

Winner: Investing Insights

Cash Flow Driven Investment (CDI) Manager of the Year

Winner: Investing Insights

Risk Reduction Provider of the Year

Winner: Pension Insurance Corporation Highly rated: Standard Life

DB Investment Innovation Award of the Year

Co-winner: Barnett Waddingham Co-winner: Railpen

Other categories:

Diversity and Inclusion Excellence Award

Winner: XPS Pensions Group

Independent Director of the Year

Awardee: Independent Trustee Services (part of Independent Governance Group) Highly rated: ndapt

Third Party Manager of the Year

Winner: XPS Pensions Group

Technology Breakthrough of the Year

Pension Communications Initiative of the Year

Winner: TPT Retirement Solutions

DB Master Trust / Integrator of the Year

Winner: TPT Retirement Solutions

Education and Thought Leadership Initiative of the Year

Retirement Innovation of the Year

Winner: Mercer DC Master Trust

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.professionalpensions.com/news/4116990/uk-pensions-awards-2023-winners The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos