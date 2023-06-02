Exclusive: US seeks explosives in Japan for Ukrainian artillery shells





TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) – The United States seeks to secure Japan’s supply of TNT for 155mm artillery shells, as Washington sends weapons and ammunition to Ukraine for a counter-offensive against Russian forces, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

For war-absent Japan, any purchase would test its willingness to court controversy to help Kiev, as export rules prohibit Japanese companies from selling deadly items overseas, such as shells howitzer that Ukraine fires daily at Russian units occupying its southeastern regions.

Nevertheless, the allies seem to have found a workaround to allow the sale of TNT in the context of a global ammunition shortage.

“There is a way for the United States to buy explosives from Japan,” one of the people familiar with discussions of the issue in Japan told Reuters, citing the sensitivity of the issue.

Export restrictions for commercially sold dual-use products or equipment are less stringent than for purely military-use items, which is why the United States can purchase Panasonic Toughbook laptops for its military.

Tokyo, which hosted US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin this week, told the US government it would allow the sale of industrial TNT because the explosive is not a product for military use only, the other said. source.

The United States wants to connect a Japanese company to a TNT supply chain to deliver explosives to US military-owned ammunition factories that would package them in 155mm shell cases, the person added.

Japan’s Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Economy declined to say whether a Japanese company had approached it to export TNT. He added in an email that items not subject to military restrictions would be assessed under regular export rules that take into account the buyer’s intent, including whether their use would impede international security.

Japan’s Ministry of Defense Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency declined to comment.

The US State Department did not respond directly to questions from Reuters about whether the United States planned to buy TNT from Japan, but said Washington was working with allies and partners “to supply the ‘Ukraine the support it needs’ to defend itself. Japan, he added, “has shown leadership in supporting the defense of Ukraine.”

WANTING TO HELP

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wants to help Ukraine because his administration fears a Russian victory will embolden China to attack Taiwan and drag his country into a regional war. Last year he warned that Ukraine could be “East Asia tomorrow”, and his administration announced Japan’s biggest military build-up since World War II.

This retreat from the state pacifism that dominated Japan’s foreign policy for decades has yet to extend to lethal military aid, limiting offers from Tokyo to Kiev to kits such as body armor, helmets and food rations.

After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Japan during the G7 leaders’ summit in Hiroshima last month, Kishida agreed to donate jeeps and trucks.

There appears to be growing acceptance in Japan to provide military aid to Ukraine, but the degree of lethality is controversial, said Tsuneo Watanabe, senior fellow at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation.

“The fact that Japan has decided to give trucks to Ukraine shows that things are changing. However, there does not yet seem to be a political consensus around the issue of sending lethal aid,” he said. he declared.

Japan is one of dozens of friends and allies Washington is asking to help arm Ukraine as it grapples with strained military supply chains.

South Korea, which also uses 155mm shells, is among those the United States has approached. A South Korean defense official told Reuters that Seoul’s stance against providing lethal aid to kyiv had not changed.

Asked in Tokyo this week about the possibility of a change in Japan’s policy on lethal aid, Austin told a press briefing that any change would be Japan’s business but “any support” for the Ukraine was “always welcome”.

Sources who spoke to Reuters declined to identify the Japanese company that would supply explosives to the US government and did not specify how much TNT Washington wanted to buy.

Reuters contacted 22 explosives manufacturers listed on the Japan Explosives Industry Association website. Chugoku Kayaku, a Hiroshima-based company that supplies the Japanese army, is the only one to have declared manufacturing industrial TNT.

“We have not received any direct requests from the US government or the US military,” the company said in an email.

When asked if it was discussing possible sales of TNT through an intermediary, the company, which lists an industrial product of TNT on its website, said it had not disclosed the identity of potential customers or buyers.

JAPAN’S NEXT MOVE

The commercial supply of DTT to the United States may only be a stopgap measure, as many lawmakers in Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) want to ease or eliminate export restrictions.

In December, when Kishida announced Japan’s five-year military buildup, he pledged to revise export rules, opening up the possibility that Japan could supply lethal weapons not just to Ukraine, but to other countries. countries other than Tokyo and Washington see as potential allies. against Russia and China.

Akihisa Nagashima, a former deputy defense minister and senior LDP member of the parliamentary national security committee, said the military buildup would take Japan four-fifths of the way to becoming a “normal country” freed from the legacy of his world. Defeat in World War II.

“The fight against export restrictions is about the remaining 20 percent,” he said.

Reporting by Tim Kelly, Nobuhiro Kubo, Yukiko Toyoda and Kaori Kaneko in Tokyo; additional reporting from Idrees Ali in Washington and Ju-min Park in Seoul; edited by David Crawshaw

