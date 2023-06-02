UK weather: high temperatures likely to return next week – new hottest day possible | british news





Warm weather will return in most parts of the UK next week with the hottest day possible this year.

Temperatures will continue to rise in most of the country from this weekend and reach the mid-20s next weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

As in this week, the southwest of England and Wales are likely to have the best weather, with more cloud cover in the north and east.

“It’s not beyond the realm of possibility,” said National Weather Service spokesman Stephen Dixon when asked if next week could set the record for the hottest day of the year.

“The UK will have plenty of dry, clear and sunny weather throughout the weekend, with high pressure still in place. [temperatures in the] Especially in the West, in their early 20s,” he said.

“There are signs that temperatures are likely to reach the mid-20s as we head into next weekend.

“Parts of Wales and south-west England will see longer sunshine hours in the west, but in most areas the sun will be very pleasant.”

High pollen levels

He added that the weather would be “slightly warmer than normal” but not reaching heatwave levels.

But UV and pollen levels will also be high, the Met Office said.

Parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland will miss some sunlight due to isolated showers.

The hottest day so far was Tuesday when it recorded 25.1C (77.1F) in Porthmadog, north Wales.

May was much drier than usual, with expected precipitation (39 mm) only 55% of the long-term average. May 2020 was slightly dry with 32.8 mm of rain.

