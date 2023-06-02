US debt ceiling deal narrowly passes Senate, averting catastrophic federal default | US debt ceiling





The Senate narrowly passed a bill to suspend the debt ceiling Thursday night, sending the legislation to Joe Bidens’ office and averting a federal default that could have wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy and global markets.

The final vote was 63 to 36, with 46 Democrats and 17 Republicans supporting the bill while five Democrats and 31 Republicans opposed the legislation. Sixty votes were needed to pass the bill.

Tonight’s vote is a good result because Democrats did a very good job of weeding out the worst aspects of the Republican plan, Senate Majority Leader Democrat Chuck Schumer said after the vote. And that’s why Democrats voted overwhelmingly for this bill, while Republicans in the Senate certainly did not.

Biden applauded the Senate’s accomplishment and vowed to sign the bill as soon as it reaches his desk, days away from the default June 5 deadline.

Tonight, senators from both parties voted to protect the hard-earned economic progress we’ve made and prevent a first-ever U.S. default, Biden said in a statement. Our work is far from done, but this agreement is a critical step forward and a reminder of what is possible when we act in the best interests of our country.

Just now, senators from both parties voted to protect our hard-earned economic progress and prevent a first default.

No one gets everything they want in a negotiation, but make no mistake: this bipartisan agreement is a big win for our economy and the American people.

— President Biden (@POTUS) June 2, 2023

The Senate vote came a day after the House passed the debt ceiling bill in a resounding, bipartisan vote of 314 to 117. The bill that was negotiated between Biden and the Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California will suspend the government borrowing limit until January. 2025, ensuring that the issue will not resurface until the next presidential election.

The Senate’s final vote on the bill capped a long day in the upper house, where lawmakers spent hours considering amendments to the legislation. The 11 proposed amendments did not gain enough support to be added to the underlying bill.

Several of the amendments were introduced by Senate Republicans who expressed concern that the debt ceiling bill passed by the House did not do enough to rein in government spending.

As part of the negotiations on the bill, McCarthy was successful in obtaining modest reductions in government spending and changes in work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families programs. Those changes were deemed insufficient by 31 Republican senators, who echoed criticism voiced by the 71 House Republicans who opposed the bill a day earlier.

It doesn’t go far enough. It doesn’t do the basic things it claims to do, Sen. Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah, told Fox News Thursday morning. Case after case, the cuts he offers will not materialize.

Senate Minority Leader Republican Mitch McConnell backed the bill, though he acknowledged lawmakers needed to take new steps to tackle the federal government’s debt of more than $31 billion. dollars.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act avoids the catastrophic consequences of defaulting on our nation’s debt, McConnell said Thursday morning. The deal the House passed last night is a promising step toward fiscal health. But make no mistake: there is still a lot of work to do. The fight against wasteful public spending is far from over.

As some of their colleagues bemoaned the debt state of the Americas, defense hawks in the Senate Republican conference warned that the legislation did not adequately fund the Pentagon, leaving the US military vulnerable to foreign threats.

Schumer and McConnell attempted to allay those concerns by placing a statement on the record reaffirming that America stands ready to respond to continuing and growing threats to national security.

This debt ceiling agreement in no way limits the ability of the Senate to appropriate additional emergency funds to ensure that our military capabilities are sufficient to deter China, Russia and our other adversaries, the joint statement said. . The Senate is not about to ignore our national needs, or abandon our friends and allies who face urgent threats from the most dangerous adversaries in the Americas.

Senate leaders released a second statement aimed at reassuring colleagues who have expressed concern over a provision that states a general spending cut will be enacted if Congress does not pass the 12 appropriation bills for the fiscal year 2024. The measure was designed to prompt Members of Congress to pass a full budget, which has proven to be a difficult task in recent years, but lawmakers fear the policy could lead to further spending cuts.

We share the concern of many of our colleagues about the potential impact of sequestration and we will work bipartisanly and collaboratively to avoid this outcome, Schumer and McConnell said. Leaders are eagerly awaiting the bills to be flagged out of committee with strong bipartisan support.

Senate Democrats also lobbied against certain provisions of the bill, namely fast-tracking approval of the controversial Mountain Valley pipeline. Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, introduced an amendment to remove the pipeline provision from the underlying debt ceiling bill, but that measure failed alongside 10 other proposed amendments.

Despite their personal concerns over the details of the bill, most Senate Democrats, including Kaine, backed the legislation to get it to Bidens’ office and avoid a devastating default that economists say could lead to the loss. millions of jobs. With the immediate crisis averted, Democrats reiterated their demands to eliminate the debt ceiling and eliminate any future threat of default.

The fact remains that the House majority should never have exposed us to a disastrous, self-inflicted default in the first place, said Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat. We must prevent the debt ceiling from being used as a political hostage and stop letting our country be brought to the brink of default.

