



Andrea Jenkyns MP, in a recent letter to the Prime Minister, claimed that millions of people voted for the UK to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

The letter, shared on Twitter by a Conservative MP on May 17, claimed that an overwhelming majority of British people wanted to withdraw from the convention, adding: , tried to delay the deportation of illegal immigrants to Rwanda under Rule 39.

Her argument seems to have confused the ECHR, which protects the human rights of citizens of the Council of Europe member states, and the European Union, from which Britain left in 2020.

It is also possible that Jenkyns confused another body within the EU, the Court of the European Union (CJEU), with the Council of Europe body, the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR).

Some politicians are known to be considering calling for a referendum on whether to leave the UK out of the ECHR or to retain its membership, but such a vote has never been made public.

Members of Parliament, as public servants, must uphold the principle of honesty by taking responsibility for correcting false or misleading claims and remediating false and misleading claims outside Parliament.

Integrity in Public Debate Matters

EU and ECHR are separate.

On June 23, 2016, the UK held a referendum on whether to remain in the European Union (EU). More than 33 million votes were cast, with 51.9% in favor of leaving the EU.

This kicked off a process known as Brexit, in which the UK officially left the EU on 31 December 2020 at 11pm.

The ECHR is part of the Council of Europe, a human rights body of which the UK is still a member, along with 45 countries. All 27 member states of the EU are members of the Council of Europe.

Leaving the EU did not directly affect the UK’s obligations under the ECHR. That’s why the first attempt to deport asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda under new government policy last June was able to be blocked by the intervention of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR).

A community note was added to Ms Jenkyn’s original tweet pointing out that millions voted to leave the EU in 2016 and that the EU is not the same thing as ECtHR.

We found no evidence to support the claim that millions of people voted in favor of leaving the ECHR.

According to a February 2023 survey conducted by YouGov, 55% of respondents were in favor of remaining at ECHR. A total of 23% said the UK should withdraw from the agreement, with a similar number reported as unconvinced.

In her letter, Ms Jenkyns mentions a petition she started with the Conservative Post. English law has given power to our Westminster Parliament.”

However, this claim cannot be verified as there is no running total in the petition.

We have sent a letter to Ms Jenkyns about her letter and will update this article once we receive a response.

