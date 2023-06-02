Former Los Angeles Dodger Steve Garvey weighs U.S. Senate bid





Former Los Angeles Dodgers icon Steve Garvey is considering running for the open U.S. Senate seat in California as a Republican, a move that would immediately upend the 2024 race, according to several GOP insiders and operatives who have requested anonymity to discuss former All-Star Plans.

The 74-year-old has never held elected office, but has met with donors and GOP leaders across the state as he weighs a bid and is expected to make a decision within the next month.

Republican strategist Andy Gharakhani, who advises Garvey, confirmed the Palm Desert resident is considering a campaign.

He is contacted by leaders up and down the state. They’re recruiting him to run on both sides, Republican and Democrat, and he’s giving it some serious thought, said Gharakhani, executive director of the Los Angeles chapter of New Majority, an influential business-minded donor group. We should have a decision made here within the next few weeks.

Garvey did not respond to requests for comment.

If Garvey does run, he will focus on quality of life issues such as the cost of living and public safety in California, Gharakhani said.

California has a rare open Senate seat because longtime Senator Dianne Feinstein, 89, who faces significant health issues, announced she would not seek another term in 2024. Twenty candidates had filed for his seat in late March, according to the Federal Election Commission.

The three most prominent Democrats, who have each raised at least seven figures, are Representatives Adam B. Schiff of Burbank, Katie Porter of Irvine and Barbara Lee of Oakland. Los Angeles attorney Eric Early, who unsuccessfully ran for California attorney general in 2022 and 2018, is the most high-profile Republican to officially run.

Given the Democrats’ overwhelming advantage in voter registration in the state, any Republican running to succeed Feinstein faces an extremely difficult challenge. No GOP candidate has won a statewide office in California since 2006.

Garvey reportedly told potential supporters he was aware of his chances but feels it’s important the party has a prominent name at the top of the poll, according to several people who spoke to him.

Due to the states primary jungle system, Garveys entry into the race would be notable. The two candidates with the most votes in the March primary will qualify for the November 2024 general election, regardless of party.

Normally, having multiple Republicans on the ballot would dilute parties’ chances of qualifying for the general election. But that reckoning could be upended by Garvey’s fame and name recognition in two of the state’s biggest cities. The first baseman played for the Dodgers from 1969 to 1982 and for the San Diego Padres from 1983 to 1987. In addition to a 1981 World Series victory, Garvey was a 10-time League All-Star nationally and won four Gold Glove awards.

Garvey was a sports legend a generation ago, but that’s who makes up the electorate, said GOP strategist Rob Stutzman, a former adviser to Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who describes Garvey as my childhood hero but doesn’t has no involvement in his efforts. And it was huge in two markets. He was a hero in Los Angeles as well as in San Diego for the Padres. He’s done a ton of publicity over the years. He’s a very well-known former athlete in California, and assuming a strong and competent candidacy, I think he would absolutely have the opportunity to shore up the Republican vote in the primary.

A Garvey candidacy would excite long-suffering California Republicans, even if his chances of success would be slim, Stutzman added.

It’s very difficult for a Republican to win statewide, and that’s probably more true in a U.S. Senate race, Stutzman said. However, he could possibly be a generic candidate who could really change the dynamic in a way we haven’t seen happen in over a decade. It’s hard to predict victory, but it sure could be a real boost for the party.

Early, who lost to Schiff in a congressional contest in 2020, said he wasn’t worried.

All I know of Steve Garvey is that he was a baseball player 40 years ago and has more baggage than the Pacific Surf Liner, Early said.

Among the controversies in Garveys past is having two children with different women shortly before marrying a third.

12:40 PM, June 1, 2023 An earlier version of this story stated that Republican Steve Garvey was included in a recent UC Berkeley poll co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. The poll included Republican candidate Eric Early, not Garvey.

Early also highlighted his strength in a recent UC Berkeley poll co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. Among voters likely to participate in the primary, Early has 18% support, almost all Republicans. Porter is close behind with 17%, followed by Schiff with 14% and Lee with 9%.

Our campaign is all about beating the three extremists I’m racing against, he said, adding that no matter who enters the race, they’re going to beat them and finish in the top two.

Garveys’ age could also be an issue, it’s unclear if voters concerned about the abilities of an octogenarian senator would want to replace her with a septuagenarian.

Garvey flirted with running for office for decades. In 1981, he told Playboy magazine that he had been approached to run for the Senate because he could make this society a better place for all of us to live and that he might one day consider running for the Senate. White House.

Seven years later, Garvey attended the Republican National Convention in New Orleans while raising funds for future President George HW Bush and spoke about his political ambitions.

Precedents have been set, he told the San Diego Union-Tribune, adding that he might be looking at a statewide run in 1990 or 1992. We had a player in the White House. How about a first baseman?

Garvey has spent much of the past few years trying unsuccessfully to earn a place in the Baseball Hall of Fame, commentating on the sport and promoting the game in Ireland. But he has recently shown a renewed interest in politics, including meeting with donors and California political leaders.

In mid-May, Garvey attended a California GOP donor appreciation event for supporters who had contributed at least $45,500 to the Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort and Spa at Rancho Mirage.

His potential candidacy was openly discussed at the event, said a prominent Republican who attended the event, which was hosted by the states’ GOP legislative leaders as well as the state’s party leader. He attended receptions, played golf, interacted with attendees. He was very endearing.

On Tuesday, Garvey headlined a fundraiser for Rep. Michelle Steel at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach where he autographed baseballs.

Garvey is also expected to headline the Orange County Republican Party Flag Day salute on June 14.

Jon Fleischman, a longtime conservative Republican activist and Dodgers fan, relished the idea of ​​San Francisco Giants fans supporting the former first baseman.

You know Bay Area Republicans are desperate if they’re willing to vote for a former Golden Glove Dodger to serve in the US Senate, he laughed.

