UK government refuses to forward WhatsApp messages to COVID investigation





UK government seeks judicial review of investigation

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government on Thursday said it would not turn over internal WhatsApp messages requested in a public inquiry into its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, instead it would file a legal challenge to the demands.

Ordered directly by the government in 2021 and chaired by a former judge, the inquiry gave the government a 1500 GMT deadline to hand over the documents.

However, the Cabinet Office said the COVID-19 investigation was beyond its scope and that the requested WhatsApp messages and other records were “obviously irrelevant”.

“The Cabinet Office has requested leave today for a judicial review,” the office overseeing government operations said in a letter sent to the inquiry after the deadline.

“We regretfully did so, and we are confident that we will continue to fully cooperate with the investigation before, during and after the jurisdictional issues in question are decided in court.”

Judicial review is a legal challenge to the legality of decisions made by public authorities, including public scrutiny.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered an inquiry to examine the country’s preparedness and public health and economic response after Britain recorded the world’s highest death toll from COVID-19.

With general elections set for next year, detailed review of decision-making could create political headaches for Sunak, who was finance minister during the pandemic.

“These latest smoke and mirror tactics only serve to undermine the COVID-19 investigation. The public deserves an answer,” said Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the opposition Labor Party.

A spokeswoman for the investigation said Speaker Heather Hallett had received the Cabinet Department’s request for judicial review and would provide further updates at a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Johnson’s spokesperson said the pandemic-era messages and laptops had been passed on to the government and urged them to be forwarded to the investigation. The government said it received WhatsApp material from Johnson, but did not receive anything before May 2021 due to security changes on his device.

‘Unreasonable’ demands

Sunak said the government was confident of its position earlier Thursday.

“We have been collaborating on investigations for a long time,” Sunak told reporters at a summit in Moldova, adding that it was important to learn lessons from the pandemic.

Hallett relied on section 21 of the Inquiries Act to force the government to submit information.

But lawyers representing the cabinet said in a court filing that the investigation only had the power to compel the production of relevant material, but requested the government for unrelated material, including two years’ worth of WhatsApp messages between Johnson and 40 other individuals. .

The Cabinet Office said it had previously told the inquiry that the requested documents contained “opinions of a personal nature to identified or identifiable individuals unrelated to COVID-19 or the individual’s role in the response to it.”

He also said that the concept of relevance could not cover all areas of government business and policy in the two years dealing with the pandemic.

The Cabinet Office said, “That’s outrageous.” “It also means that the Enquiry will be completely engulfed in material that has no value in the work.”

Reporting: Sachin Ravikumar, Alistair Smout and Sam Tobin; Edited by William James and Daniel Wallis

