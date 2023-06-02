The United States added 339,000 jobs in May. That’s a surprisingly strong numberExBulletin





A customer walks past a “Now Hiring” sign displayed outside a store in Novato, California on April 7, 2023. The job market remains hot. This is great for workers, but it can only heighten concerns about high inflation. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images .

Hiring jumped last month as U.S. employers added 339,000 jobs, well above expectations, according to a Labor Department report released Friday.

Employment gains for March and April were also stronger than previously announced. April’s employment number was revised up by 41,000, while March’s number was revised up by 52,000.

The strong employment figures indicate that the employment engine in the United States continues to turn, with substantial hiring in business services, health care and hospitality.

Construction companies added 25,000 jobs last month even as high interest rates weighed on the housing market.

The unemployment rate, which is compiled from a separate survey, paints a less rosy picture.

Unemployment, which was at a half-century low, rose slightly in May to 3.7%. Meanwhile, the jobless rate among African Americans rose to 5.6%, after falling to a record high in April.

Stronger-than-expected job gains in May prolong the streak of labor market turmoil, which is sure to heighten concerns about inflation.

While a tight labor market is good for workers, it can put upward pressure on prices, making it harder for the Federal Reserve to restore price stability. Average wages in May were 4.3% higher than a year ago.

The jobs report is one of many factors the Fed will need to consider when deciding whether to continue raising interest rates when policymakers meet later this month.

