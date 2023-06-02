China wants to set terms for any thaw with US





For a few weeks, a flurry of meetings between US and Chinese officials seemed to signal that the two countries were trying to reduce tensions, after months of rancor and frozen high-level contacts raising concerns about the risk of a conflict, accidental or not.

First, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Vienna in May. Afterwards, top trade officials from the two countries held talks, the first bilateral cabinet-level meeting in Washington in months. The Chinese ambassador also arrived in Washington last week, finally filling a post that had been vacant since January.

But even as Beijing has returned to the table on some issues, it has taken an even tougher stance on others, complicating the thaw in US-China relations that President Biden predicted last month. China questioned Washington’s sincerity, pushed back against US controls on technology exports by imposing its own restrictions and demanded the drop of sanctions.

Last Friday, a Chinese jet plane hovered over a US spy plane over the South China Sea and flew directly in front of the plane’s nose, a move the US military called unnecessarily aggressive. And Beijing has rejected an invitation from Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu to meet Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III at a weekend security briefing in Singapore, the Pentagon said, though the two shook hands and spoke briefly at the conference’s opening dinner. Friday.

China tends to view access to its top leadership as a reward for acquiescence, rather than a tool for creating stability or resolving disputes, said Drew Thompson, a former US defense official who is currently member of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. at the National University of Singapore. You must meet China on its terms in order to get a meeting.

The Pentagon has called China’s rejection of the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum meeting this weekend in Singapore as an example of Beijing’s reluctance to engage on military issues. Mr Li, who was appointed to the post in March, has been under US sanctions since 2018 for buying military equipment from Russia. Pentagon officials said that did not prevent Mr. Li from meeting with Mr. Austin.

But China has argued that sanctions against Chinese officials are an obstacle to improving relations. Mao Ning, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, said Washington should lift sanctions against Li and create conditions conducive to dialogue. On Tuesday, she reiterated China’s position that Washington should immediately correct bad practices if it is to restore communication between the military.

China wants to meet US officials without what it sees as degrading circumstances, said Shen Dingli, a professor of international relations at Fudan University in Shanghai.

We want to have a meeting based on mutual respect, Professor Shen said. We want the United States to lift the sanctions and seek a compromise by give and take.

In recent years, the United States has sanctioned Chinese officials and companies over allegations of human rights abuses, technological espionage and a range of other issues.

The United States and China are urged to seek a more stable position ahead of November’s annual Asia-Pacific economic cooperation forum in San Francisco, which will be closely watched for any meeting between Mr Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Although both governments have said they want to stop the downward spiral in relations that began in February when the United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon, their motives are not always aligned.

US officials want open military lines of communication with China. As the interception of planes last week showed, the militaries of both countries regularly patrol contested areas such as the South China Sea, increasing the risk of an unintended conflict. On Thursday, Austin said some of China’s activities in international airspace and waterways were provocative. (Beijing, for its part, has accused the United States of deploying planes and ships too close to China’s borders.)

Mr Biden has spoken of erecting guardrails to prevent US-China competition from spiraling into a crisis. But Chinese officials dismissed the suggestion as an effort by Washington to contain and quell China’s rise.

Without dialogue, there are unacceptable risks for both sides, said Bonnie Glaser, director of the Indo-Pacific program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States. That includes, she said, the risk of sleepwalking into a dispute over Taiwan.

The United States also sees the potential for deeper cooperation with China on issues such as climate change mitigation and debt relief in poor countries, areas where the two rivals are more likely to fight. find common ground only on sensitive military and security issues.

John Kerry, Mr Bidens’ climate envoy, said last month that China had invited him to visit at short notice. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also said in April that she hoped to visit China, calling for a constructive and healthy economic relationship.

For China, the resumption of trade negotiations with the United States could help revive the national economy. China’s recovery this year, after three years of strict zero Covid restrictions, has been uneven and export growth has slowed. Geopolitical tensions, along with China’s focus on national security, have created an uncertain business environment.

We want to discuss how we can export to the United States without harming American national security, and how the United States can access the Chinese market while respecting China, said Professor Shen of the University. Fudan.

Seeking to woo business, China has hosted a string of visits from top entrepreneurs, including Apple chief executive Tim Cook in March and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk this week.

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang used a meeting with Mr. Musk to convey Beijing’s talking points that a healthy, stable and constructive relationship between the United States and China benefits both country and the world. Qin said the two countries should know when to step on the brakes to avoid dangerous driving, and when to step on the accelerator pedal to promote cooperation.

China could also feel pressure to engage with the United States to push back on sweeping restrictions announced by the Biden administration in October to block Beijing’s access to critical American technologies, such as semiconductors. China is enraged by Washington’s efforts to rally allies like Japan and the Netherlands to similarly cut off chip exports to China, moves that have hurt China’s economy.

In what analysts said was a retaliatory move, the Chinese government last week announced a ban on certain companies buying products from Micron Technology, a U.S.-based microchip maker.

When China talks about finding stability in relations, it’s often more about getting the United States to reduce strategic pressure on China, said Paul Haenle, former director for China at the National Security Council under the Bush and Obama administrations. They want the United States to stop the sanctions, to stop the export controls.

Even with talks resuming, some issues may be difficult or impossible to resolve. Washington has repeatedly warned of the consequences if China provides lethal aid to Russia, Beijing’s close strategic partner, in Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Bipartisan political moves in the United States to confront China could limit the space for the Biden administration’s rapprochement efforts, analysts say.

In a commentary last week, the Peoples Daily, the Communist Party’s main newspaper, said Ambassador Xie Feng’s arrival in Washington on May 23 was a sign of relaxation that is pulling the strained relationship to the brink.

But the article also accused U.S. policymakers of damaging the relationship, saying improving relations depended on Washington’s willingness to refrain from damaging mutual trust, avoid misunderstandings and mistakes in calculation and to take concrete measures to keep its promises.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/01/world/asia/china-us-relations-thaw.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos