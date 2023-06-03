US Congress avoids historic default and approves suspension of debt ceiling





WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed bipartisan legislation backed by President Joe Biden that lifts the government’s debt ceiling to $31.4 trillion, averting what would have been the government’s first-ever default. payment.

The Senate voted 63 to 36 to approve the bill that passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday, as lawmakers raced against time after months of partisan wrangling between Democrats and Republicans.

The Treasury Department had warned that it would not be able to pay all of its bills by June 5 if Congress did not act by then.

“We’re avoiding default tonight,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday as he spearheaded the legislation in his 100-member chamber.

Biden praised the timely action by Congress. “This bipartisan agreement is a great victory for our economy and the American people,” the Democratic president said in a statement, adding that he would sign it as soon as possible. He said he would make an additional statement on Friday at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT).

Biden was directly involved in negotiations on the bill with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

As this bitter battle is over, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell wasted no time in signaling the next budget battle.

“In the months ahead, Senate Republicans will continue to work to ensure the common defense and rein in the reckless spending of Washington Democrats,” he said in a statement.

McConnell was referring to 12 bills that Congress will work on over the summer to fund government programs in the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, which will also carry out the general instructions of the limit bill. debt.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meanwhile issued pointed advice saying, “I continue to firmly believe that the full faith and credit of the United States should never be used as bargaining chips,” as the have done the Republicans over the past few months.

Ahead of the final vote, senators tore up nearly a dozen amendments — rejecting them all in a late-night session ahead of Monday’s deadline.

With this legislation, the legal limit on federal borrowing will be suspended until January 1, 2025. Unlike most other developed countries, the United States limits the amount of debt the government can borrow, regardless of allocated spending. by the legislature.

“America can breathe a sigh of relief,” Schumer said in an address to the Senate.

“TIME IS A LUXURY”

Republicans had blocked passage of any debt ceiling increases until they locked in sweeping spending cuts in a measure they said would begin to tackle a debt rapidly growing nationwide.

Biden has instead pushed for tax increases on the wealthy and corporations to help deal with mounting debt. Republicans refused to consider any sort of tax hikes.

Both parties isolated Social Security and Medicare’s vast retirement and health-care programs from the cuts, and McCarthy refused to consider cutting spending on the military or veterans.

[1/3] United States Capitol Police stand outside the Capitol building as the Senate passes debt ceiling legislation to avert a historic default at the United States Capitol in Washington, USA, on June 1, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

This left a fairly narrow band of “discretionary” national programs to bear the brunt of spending cuts. In the end, Republicans won about $1.5 trillion in cuts over 10 years, which may or may not be fully realized. Their opening bid was $4.8 trillion in savings over a decade.

The Treasury technically reached its borrowing limit in January. Since then, he has used “extraordinary measures” to raise the money needed to pay government bills.

Biden, Yellen and congressional leaders all acknowledged that triggering a default for lack of funds would have serious ramifications. These included sending shockwaves through global financial markets, eventually triggering job losses and a recession in the United States and raising interest rates for families on everything from home mortgages to debt credit card.

The Republican-controlled House passed the bill Wednesday night by a vote of 314 to 117. Most of those who voted against the bill were Republicans.

“Time is a luxury the Senate doesn’t have,” Schumer said Thursday. “Any unnecessary delays or last-minute delays would be an unnecessary and even dangerous risk.”

Among the amendments debated were ones to impose deeper spending cuts than those contained in the bill passed by the House and to halt rapid final approval of an energy pipeline in West Virginia.

PAVER OVER THE WEEKS

Republican Senator Roger Marshall has proposed an amendment to impose new border controls as large numbers of immigrants arrive at the US-Mexico border. His measure, he said, “would end the culture of lawlessness on our southern border.”

The Senate, however, rejected the amendment. Democrats have said it would remove protections for migrant children and deprive American farmers of the workers they need.

Some Republicans also wanted to increase defense spending beyond the increased levels contained in the bill passed by the House.

In response, Schumer said the spending caps in this legislation would not prevent Congress from approving additional funds for emergencies, including to help Ukraine in its battle against Russia.

“This debt ceiling agreement in no way limits the ability of the Senate to appropriate additional emergency funds to ensure that our military capabilities are sufficient to deter China, Russia and our other adversaries, and respond to continuing and growing threats to national security, including Russia’s ongoing evil aggression against Ukraine,” Schumer said.

The bill was concocted over weeks of intensive negotiations between top aides to Biden and McCarthy.

The main argument was over spending over the next two years on discretionary programs such as housing, environmental protection, education and medical research that Republicans wanted to cut deeply.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the bill would save $1.5 trillion over 10 years. That’s below the $3 trillion in deficit reduction, mostly through new taxes, that Biden has proposed.

The last time the U.S. came close to defaulting was in 2011. The standoff hit financial markets, led to the government’s first-ever credit rating downgrade, and drove up borrowing costs from the country.

There was less drama this time around as it became clear last week that Biden and McCarthy would strike a deal with enough bipartisan support to pass through Congress.

Reporting by Richard Cowan, David Morgan, Moira Warburton and Gram Slattery; Editing by Scott Malone, Alistair Bell, Diane Craft, Kieran Murray and William Mallard

