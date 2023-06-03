May jobs report: U.S. job growth jumps





Federal Reserve officials have signaled they may keep interest rates steady at their next meeting in June, pausing after 10 straight rate hikes to assess whether their changes so far are enough to slow the pace. economy and fight rapid inflation.

Central bankers could stay on track for this more patient approach even after jobs data released on Friday showed strong hiring in May. As employers continue to add workers, other aspects of the report, including rising unemployment and slowing wage gains, have muddied the signal coming from the data.

Investors seemed to think the complicated jobs report might make the Fed’s decision more difficult, but not to the point of a game-changer. Wall Street raised the likelihood of a rate move this month after the report, based on financial market prices. Even so, they still only saw a one in three chance of an increase.

Fed officials have raised rates sharply over the past year and a half, pushing them into a 5-5.25% range, up sharply from near zero at the start of 2022. After all that adjustment , policymakers are preparing to stop moving rates. standing at every meeting. A pause will give their policies more time to unfold while reducing the risk of policymakers going too far.

Officials want economic growth to slow, as they believe a cooling is needed to bring inflation under control. But at the same time, they don’t want to drag down the economy and cause a more painful setback than necessary by exaggerating their political reaction.

Several central bankers have said or suggested they may leave rates unchanged as soon as they meet on June 13-14, allowing them to assess how the economy is reacting to both their policy changes and the recent banking turmoil.

Higher interest rates cool the economy by making it more expensive to take out a loan to buy a house or a car, but they take time to have their full effect. Companies are gradually abandoning expansion plans and cutting back on hiring as borrowing costs rise. This should ultimately lead to weaker wage growth and a slowing economy.

That’s why labor market data is so important: it’s a poll on the effectiveness of policy in cooling the economy, and it indicates whether inflation is likely to slow. Officials fear that rapid wage growth will prompt companies to continue rapidly raising prices as they try to prevent heavier payrolls from eating away at profits.

Friday’s numbers provided evidence that Fed policies are working as expected. The unemployment rate climbed to 3.7% from 3.4% in the previous reading, and wage growth slowed slightly.

Still, employers added 339,000 jobs in May, far more than economists had expected and a recovery from the previous month. And that followed several months of rapid job gains.

The conflicting evidence of easing on the one hand and resilience on the other stems in part from the fact that the jobs report is made up of two different surveys, each of which sent a different signal in May. The split-screen labor market could make it harder for the feds to figure out how to set policy.

They have a tough conversation ahead of them in June, said Gennadiy Goldberg, rates strategist at TD Securities.

But abnormally strong hiring may not be enough to deter Fed officials from taking a break. Other details in the report, from hours worked to the unemployment rate, confirmed that the economy is cooling, said Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives.

The big payroll gain is the anomaly here, she said. Everything else points to a cooling labor market.

Some Fed officials have previously said they favor delaying a June rate hike. Patrick T. Harker, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, said this week that he was definitely in the camp of thinking about skipping any raises at this meeting.

And in a signal that a pause could be imminent, a key official pointed out this week that pulling a meeting off rate hikes would not mean the Fed was done raising interest rates altogether.

A decision to hold our key rate constant at an upcoming meeting should not be taken to mean we have reached the maximum rate for this cycle, said Philip Jefferson, a Fed governor who is Chairman Bidens chosen to be vice-president of the institution. a speech on Wednesday.

Indeed, skipping a rate hike at an upcoming meeting would allow the committee to see more data before making decisions on the extent of further policy firming, Jefferson added. The vice chairman of the Fed is traditionally an important communicator for the institution, one who broadcasts how key officials think about the way forward.

Fed policymakers will receive additional information on the economy before they have to decide on policy: the Consumer Price Index Inflation report is due out on the day their June meeting begins. Given this and the mixed messages of the jobs report, they can avoid revising their plans too abruptly.

It’s just a weird and crazy mix, Ms Coronado said of the employment figures.

