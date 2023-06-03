UN Commission Strikes Religious Prejudice in British Schools » Humanists UK





Britain is one of the most important proposals by a United Nations commission that says it is failing children through pervasive and discriminatory prejudice in favor of religion and religious believers in schools.

In response, Humanists UK, which recently presented oral and written evidence to the United Nations hearing, welcomed the agency’s recommendations and urged decision makers in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to act accordingly.

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, which reports compliance with the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, pointed out the UK’s outdated collective worship law, biased religious education (RE) curriculum, and discrimination in admissions based on faith. , faith-based pioneering of relationships and sexuality education (RSE) all violate the treaty the UK ratified in 1991.

group worship

One of the main recommendations made by the UN Commission is to give children under the age of 16 the right to withdraw from collective worship. Humanists UK have long campaigned to eliminate mandatory group worship. Such a change would ensure that young people are free to exercise their beliefs or non-beliefs without being forced to participate in religious activities.

The law is also unpopular with parents. Humanists UK campaigns for inclusive assemblies instead of mass worship.

sect admission

Another important recommendation made by the UN Commission is to remove the ability of UK schools to enroll children based on their faith background. One-third of schools in England and Wales are faith schools and may have discriminatory admissions policies based on a child’s religious background. There is evidence that such discrimination leads to social and economic divisions. Eliminating this discrimination will contribute to a fairer and more inclusive admissions process, ensuring that children are not discriminated against based on their family’s religious affiliation.

Humanists UK often hears of non-religious parents who are unable to get into good local schools because they do not meet the religious admissions criteria.

Religiously Biased RE

The UN commission also highlighted the need to reform religious education in Northern Ireland to make it more inclusive of other religions and beliefs. The curriculum, now almost entirely focused on Christianity, has recently been found to violate the human rights of non-religious families. A more inclusive approach to religious education is critical to fostering mutual understanding and respect between diverse communities.

Humanism’s recent High Court victory over RE is evidence that inclusive REs are a UK-wide legal requirement.

Age-appropriate RSE

Lastly, the UN Commission recommended removing the Segregation of Faith Schools from the Relationship and Sexuality Education (RSE) curriculum. Humanists UK believes that all children should receive accurate and age-appropriate information about relationships and gender, regardless of the religious nature of the school or their own religious background. The current system means that some faith schools may use highly inappropriate material in their RSE classes.

Humanists UK Education Campaigns Manager Robert Cann said:

This final observation by the United Nations could not be more clear. Britain has serious problems that the next government has been willing to ignore for years. The religious bias of our education system is now woefully out of line with international standards and the promise of freedom. of religion or belief. With changing demographics, where more than half of the current population is non-religious, these issues can no longer be ignored.

We therefore urge governments across the UK to take these recommendations seriously and take immediate action to implement them. By doing so, we can fully respect children’s rights and ensure that all children can thrive and contribute to a society built on equality and respect for all.

note:

For further comments or information, the media should contact Humanists UK Public Relations Manager Karen Wright at [email protected] or phone 07534 248 596.

Read the UNCRC’s final comments on the UK.

Read more about our work on mass worship, RE, and Faith School admissions.

Watch the 93rd Session of the UNCRC on the UN website.

Read our submission to UNCRC.

Humanists UK is a national charity working on behalf of non-religious people. 110,000 members and supporters join forces to pursue free thinking and humanism to create an inclusive society full of rational thinking and kindness. We provide ritual, pastoral, educational and support services that benefit over one million people each year, and our campaigns advance humanistic thinking about ethical issues, human rights and equal treatment for all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://humanists.uk/2023/06/02/united-nations-committee-slams-religious-bias-in-uk-schools/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos