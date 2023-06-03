US Colonel Retracts Comments on Simulated Drone Attack Thought Experiment | US Army





A US Air Force colonel misspoke when he told a Royal Aeronautical Society conference last month that a drone had killed its operator in a mock test because the pilot was trying to override his mission, according to the company.

The confusion had started with the circulation of a company blog post, in which it described a presentation by Col Tucker Cinco Hamilton, the head of AI testing and operations with the US Air Force and an Air Force pilot. fighter trial, at the Future Combat Air and Space Capabilities Summit in London in May.

According to the blogpost, Hamilton had told the crowd that in a simulation to test a drone powered by artificial intelligence and trained and incited to kill its targets, an operator had instructed the drone in certain cases not to kill its targets and the drone responded by killing the operator.

The comments sparked serious concerns about the use of AI in weapons and lengthy online conversations. But the US Air Force denied on Thursday evening that the test had been carried out. The Royal Aeronautical Society responded in a statement on Friday that Hamilton had withdrawn its comments and clarified that the rogue AI drone simulation was a hypothetical thought experiment.

We have never conducted this experiment, nor would we need it to realize this is a plausible result, Hamilton said.

The controversy comes as the US government begins to debate how to regulate artificial intelligence. Concerns about the technology have been echoed by ethicists and AI researchers who argue that while there are lofty goals for the technology, like potentially curing cancer, for example, the technology is still a long way off. Meanwhile, they point to longstanding evidence of existing harms, including the increased use, at times, of unreliable surveillance systems that misidentify black and brown people and can lead to oversurveillance and false arrests, the perpetuation of misinformation on many platforms, and the potential damage of using nascent technology to power and operate weapons in crisis areas.

You can’t have a conversation about artificial intelligence, intelligence, machine learning, autonomy if you don’t talk about ethics and AI, Hamilton said during his presentation in May.

While the simulation Hamilton was talking about didn’t actually happen, Hamilton argues that the thought experiment is still worth considering when navigating whether and how to use AI in weapons.

Although this is a hypothetical example, it illustrates the real-world challenges posed by AI-powered capabilities and is why the Air Force is committed to ethical AI development. , he said in a statement clarifying his original comments.

In a statement to Insider, US Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said the colonels’ comments were taken out of context.

The Air Force Department has not conducted such AI drone simulations and remains committed to the ethical and responsible use of AI technology, Stefanek said.

