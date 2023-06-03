Super Typhoon to create jet stream and heat wave across UK





A superstorm hitting Asia could trigger a weather u-turn on the other side of the globe, kicking off the long-awaited UK summer heat wave.

UK temperatures are expected to soar to 30 degrees Celsius before mid-June as warmer air from the south drives away chilly easterly winds.

A huge tropical storm rushing towards Japan threatens to create a jet stream that will change the suffocating high pressure over parts of eastern England.

It comes as government forecasters double their usual 20% chance of a hotter-than-average summer from 35% to 45%.

Heat hits England

netweather

The Independent Weather Service also warned of the possibility of another 40C heat wave in the coming months.

British Weather Services meteorologist Jim Dale said:

This just requires a change in wind direction and a chance for strong sunlight to penetrate at this time of year.

Long term, I think the chance of seeing 35C this summer is about 35% and the chance of seeing 40C is 10%.

While more likely in July and August, there is clearly a risk of significant heatwaves in the coming months.

While some areas enjoyed 25 degree Celsius sunshine this week, the rest of the UK shivered with chilly north winds.

A high pressure close to Scotland is pulling cooler arctic air across eastern England as the western region draws in warmth.

But this could soon change as the jet stream intensifies and pushes the heights out, allowing warmer air from the south to come in.

One of the causes could be Super Typhoon Marwa, which is now heading towards Japan after striking the western Pacific region of Guam and the Philippines.

The typhoon, which hit winds of 120 km/h, is the strongest so far this year and the most significant typhoon to hit the region at this time of year.

It shows signs of pushing into the jet stream to shift high pressure, which will strengthen the jet stream in its transatlantic path and allow temperatures to soar in the UK.

Met Office Meteorologist Alex Deakin said: Our weather patterns can be changed by other factors.

The jet is momentarily stuck in a wobbly pattern. This is why we don’t see much movement in weather patterns.

Typhoon Mawar may interact with the jet stream and energize it over the weekend and into the following week.

This is the kind of thing that could mix things up, and it could have effects across the Atlantic.

You should be able to see something at least until mid-June. It could affect our weather over the next 10 to 14 days.

The Met Offices’ three-month contingency forecast predicts a 45% chance of hotter weather through August.

While heat waves aren’t guaranteed, weather forecasters say there’s an above-average chance for the coming months.

Temperatures could hit 35C by next month, according to some forecasters.

Exacta Weathers James Madden said: Temperatures are expected to rise later in the week with potentially hot conditions for many people.

Maximum temperatures may be approaching the 30C mark and a ‘high confidence’ heat surge is still to be expected around mid-July.

Latest Met Office Summer Views

metro office

This could potentially see most, if not all, parts of the country break the 30-35C barrier over several days of excessive heat and extremely high humidity.

Dale, author of Weather Or Not?, said the impact of Typhoon Mawar on British weather was still uncertain.

He said: It can intensify it by being caught in the jet stream.

But it would have to travel around the world first, and then it’s unclear how that would change the synoptics.

It can make a difference in warmer weather, but it can also create cooler conditions.

