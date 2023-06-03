US flights recently approved by Chinese airlines avoid Russian airspace





WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) – Chinese airlines are avoiding overflying Russian airspace on newly approved flights to and from the United States, according to flight tracking website FlightAware and officials. industry.

Russia has banned American airlines and other foreign carriers from flying over its airspace, in retaliation for Washington’s ban on Russian flights over the United States in March 2022 after the country invaded the Ukraine.

FlightAware records show that Chinese flights recently approved by Washington do not fly over Russia, while the Chinese airline’s previously approved US flights still use Russian airspace.

On May 3, the US Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced that it would allow Chinese airlines to increase US passenger services to 12 weekly round trips, the number of flights Beijing allows for US carriers. Previously, only eight weekly flights by Chinese carriers were allowed.

USDOT Assistant Secretary for Aviation and International Affairs Annie Petsonk declined to answer a question about whether the Biden administration required Chinese carriers to avoid Russian airspace as a condition of approval of four new flights.

Petsonk said the gradual increase to 12 flights for China and the United States “is the kind of measured pace we’re likely to see.” The 12 weekly flights are just a small fraction of the more than 150 return flights allowed on each side before restrictions were imposed in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s definitely great interest on both sides to move forward,” added Petsonk.

On May 18, the USDOT approved a new weekly Air China flight (601111.SS) from Beijing to New York, a new weekly China Eastern flight (600115.SS) Shanghai Los Angeles, a third weekly Xiamen Airlines flight from Xiamen to Los Angeles and China Southern (600029.SS) second weekly flight from Guangzhou to Los Angeles. The Xiamen and China Southern flights both took effect on May 30.

Chinese carriers could not be reached immediately.

An emailed statement from Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, did not say whether Chinese carriers had agreed to avoid Russian airspace for new flights.

“Direct flights are essential to increase mutual visits between Chinese and American people,” he said. “We hope that restoring more flights will do good for the movement of people and trade between the two countries.”

In February, two U.S. senators urged the Biden administration to block Chinese airlines from flying over Russia on U.S. routes, giving them an advantage in fuel burn and flight time. At the time, Airlines for America, which represents major US carriers, welcomed the senators’ push, noting long-standing industry concerns about the Russian overflight.

