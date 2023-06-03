Hiring in the United States jumped last month. Unemployment too. Here’s what it says about the economy





WASHINGTON — Employers across the nations stepped up hiring in May, adding a robust 339,000 jobs, well above expectations and evidence of enduring strength in an economy the Federal Reserve is desperately trying to cool.

Friday’s government report reflected the resilience of the labor market after more than a year of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed. Many industries, from construction to restaurants to healthcare, continue to add jobs to meet consumer demand and restore their workforce to pre-pandemic levels.

Overall, the report paints a rather encouraging picture of the labor market. Still, there were mixed messages in the May numbers. Notably, the jobless rate rose to 3.7% from a five-decade low of 3.4% in April. This is the highest unemployment rate since October. (The government compiles unemployment data using a different survey than the one used to calculate employment earnings, and the two surveys sometimes conflict.)

IS THE LABOR MARKET AS STRONG AS THE GAIN OF 339,000 JOBS SUGGESTS?

Probably not. In May, employers added the most jobs since January. The overall picture is therefore encouraging. Still, there are signs that hiring is cooling from the overheated levels of the past two years.

On the one hand, the length of the average working week fell from 34.4 hours in April to 34.3 hours. It’s a seemingly small drop, but economists have said it’s equivalent to cutting several hundred thousand jobs. This means that on average, weekly paychecks will be slightly lower. The average workweek is down from 34.6 hours a year ago.

Hourly wage growth also eased in May, evidence that many companies are feeling less pressure to wait for higher wages to find and keep workers. The average hourly wage increased by 4.3% compared to the previous year. That’s down from gangbusters earnings of almost 6% a year ago.

And the rise in the unemployment rate partly reflects a rise in layoffs. This suggests that not everyone who lost their jobs in recent high profile layoffs by banks, tech companies and media companies has found new work.

IS THE ECONOMY HEADING TOWARDS A RECESSION?

Not likely any time soon. Strong and steady job growth in recent months shows that the economy remains solid despite the Fed’s interest rate hikes, which have made borrowing much more expensive for businesses and consumers. A recession, if it does occur, is likely further away than many economists previously thought.

As long as the economy continues to produce more than 200,000 jobs per month, this economy is simply not going to slide into recession,” said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at consultancy RSM.

More hiring means more Americans earning paychecks, a trend that suggests consumer spending, the main driver of US economic growth, will continue to grow.

DOES THIS MEAN THE ECONOMY IS CLEAR?

Not necessarily. Some cracks in the foundations of the economy have appeared. Home sales have plummeted. A measure of factory activity showed manufacturing has contracted for seven straight months.

And consumers are showing signs of efforts to keep up with rising prices. The proportion of Americans struggling to stay current on their credit card and auto loan debt has increased in the first three months of this year, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Sales at several retail businesses, including the Dollar General discount chain and Macy’s department stores, weakened. This indicates that low-income consumers, in particular, feel pressured by high inflation.

And the threat of further interest rate hikes by the Fed, in its continued drive to fight inflation, still looms large. Fed rate hikes have increased the costs of mortgages, auto loans, credit card usage and business borrowing.

The Fed predicted that its rate hikes would weaken the economy and increase unemployment, as well as lower inflation. Yet Chairman Jerome Powell remained hopeful that the central bank could significantly slow price growth without causing a deep recession.

Continued strength in employment is pushing back the onset of a potential recession but not eliminating that likelihood, said Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist at Nationwide. If the economy remains too hot to slow inflation significantly, the Fed will simply raise rates, which remains a path to a slowdown.

WHAT DOES ALL OF THIS MEAN FOR THE FED’S APPROACH TO INTEREST RATES?

Top Fed officials signaled earlier this week that they plan to forgo a rate hike at their June 13-14 meeting. This would give them time to assess how their previous rate hikes have affected underlying inflationary pressures in the economy.

The Fed has raised its key rate by a substantial 5 percentage points since March 2022, to around 5.1%, the highest level in 16 years. Higher rates generally take time to affect job growth and inflation.

Some Fed officials may be confused by May’s burst in hiring and push for another rate hike this month. But many economists say the rise in unemployment last month and the slight decline in wage growth will likely be enough signs of a slowdown for the Fed to leave rates alone.

WHY HAS THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE INCREASED?

The government’s employment report is derived from two separate surveys conducted each month. One survey covers businesses, the other households. The enterprise survey is used to calculate the gain (or loss) of jobs. The household survey, which asks people if they did any paid work in the previous month, determines the unemployment rate.

In May, the surveys diverged: households reported a real loss of jobs, while the business survey noted a net gain. Although the two surveys may diverge as they did for May, over time they generally produce similar results. The enterprise survey is larger and is generally considered more reliable, although the household survey is often better at capturing turning points in the economy.

One of the main reasons for this discrepancy is that, according to the household survey, the number of self-employed fell by 369,000 from April to May. The self-employed are counted in the household survey but not in the business survey.

Drew Matus, chief economist at MetLife Investment Management, warned that May’s rise in the jobless rate could signal weakness ahead. This suggests that companies are becoming more cautious when it comes to hiring.

Unemployment rose last month for teenagers, the disabled and less educated people, Matus noted. It was a sign that companies were shedding less skilled and less experienced workers, a move that often precedes recessions.

Before, the rising tide lifted all the boats, and now it seems the boats have gotten smaller and companies decide who gets to sit in them, Matus said.

WHO DOES THE HIRING?

Job gains in May were widespread across the economy. Companies in construction, shipping and warehousing, restaurants and hotels, government, health care and occupations such as engineering and architecture all added workers.

Many of these sectors are struggling to restore their workforces to pre-pandemic levels. Restaurants, for example, are seeing high demand but still have fewer workers overall than before the pandemic.

A new worker, Mikala Slotnick, was hired as a barista last week by Red Bay Coffee and was working Wednesday in Berkeley, Calif. Slotnick, 21, has worked in large coffee chains before but preferred Red Bay as it focuses on working directly with coffee growers overseas.

It seems they care more about what they produce than money,” she said. I think it’s much better.

____

AP video reporter Haven Daley in San Francisco contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/us-jobs-report-point-slower-hiring-fed-rate-99780505 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos