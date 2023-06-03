UK expats hit by mortgage drought





Brits living in EU countries are scrambling to find affordable options to refinance their UK homes amid high interest rates as the big lenders pull out of the market sector in the wake of Brexit.

Many UK homeowners who are posted on overseas corporate posts often rent their homes while abroad. Lenders will insist that standard residential loans be converted to consumer purchase mortgages, which usually have higher interest rates. These have risen sharply in recent months as expectations have grown that the Bank of England will have to keep official rates higher for longer to combat inflation.

But since early 2020, many large banks have stopped offering offshore mortgages, and competition in this space has waned. This is because Britain’s exit from the EU has imposed new regulatory hurdles for British banks that provide financial services across the country.

According to lenders and mortgage brokers, foreign borrowers face interest rates as high as 8-9% as they seek to refinance after fixed-rate deals. Some banks are turning down expatriate refinance applicants or larger mortgage requests. Elsewhere, but not all, borrowers are offering product transfers where borrowers receive new interest rate offers from the same lenders at rates much higher than before, they said.

Lorraine McLean of Guernsey-based Bank Skipton International said it was active in the home-buying mortgage market for non-UK residents. The lender offered them exorbitant rates for renewal or none at all.

The bank said completions increased by 40 per cent in the first three months of 2023 compared to the same period last year. Completion to date has exceeded the total for 2022, he said.

She gave the example of a recent foreign applicant who owns 475,000 homes in North West England. He said he had been with the lender for five years as a foreigner with a 4.5 per cent buyout rate. When it came time to refinance, the highest rate he offered was 8.5%. And it was a floating rate. She said he could now see rates close to 10%, with the base rate rising again a couple of times since we spoke.

When the UK left a single market for financial services, UK-based lenders lost their so-called passport-issuing rights, which allow them to do business in any EU country with minimal additional authorization.

A director of a major lender, who requested not to be named, said: Now, even if they are British citizens, they must show that they have followed the rules of the country where the borrower resides. You don’t have the ability or desire to do this.

Lenders continued to offer product transfers for expat home equity loans, but stopped lending to new foreign customers or extending mortgages for existing customers, he said.

A study by Hamptons, a real estate broker and sister company to Skipton International within the Skipton Building Society group, indicates that international demand for UK bituret is declining. The percentage of internationally-based individuals among rental landlords has declined to 4.1% so far this year, compared to 6.5% last year and 8% in 2012.

Excluding non-British citizens such as Australian or Hong Kong landlords who own British property in this figure, UK expats accounted for 1.1% of landlords so far this year, up from 4.2% in 2012.

Most foreigners who want to continue owning and renting in the UK while abroad are offered consumer buy-to-let mortgages after a grace period of around 12 months from the time of departure. Unlike loans originally taken out on a buy-to-let basis, this type of mortgage is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Those who own mortgage purchases through limited liability companies are not affected by regulatory changes, but these commercial borrowers will also face higher mortgage interest rates when refinancing.

For the average expatriate, an additional hurdle to refinancing with a new lender is the requirement to pass a mortgage stress test that assesses one’s ability to repay at a rate higher than the deal offered to reduce the risk of future default. matter. However, when selecting an existing lender and product transfer, no stress testing is necessary.

Ray Boulger, technical manager at mortgage broker John Charcol, said some lenders no longer offer product transfers because they believe system upgrades will be expensive or break regulations.

For many people, product migration will actually work better, he said. If you had taken out a mortgage three or four years ago, when interest rates were lower, it would have passed the stress test quite easily. You may now be unable to pass the test, reducing your maximum borrowing amount.

This article has been amended since publication to reflect the fact that Hamptons and Skipton International are part of the Skipton Building Society group.

