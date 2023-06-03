How and When to See the June Full Moon in the UK





Every month the full moon illuminates the sky majestically. The celestial sights have inspired countless folklore, rituals and horror stories. Many even claim that it can disrupt sleep and alter mood.

The names given to each month usually derive from Native American traditions and usually reflect certain natural processes occurring in that month. The ‘warm moon’ in March refers to earthworms that crawl to the surface as the soil temperature gradually rises. April’s ‘Pink Moon’ is named after the pink flowers that bloom in spring, and October’s ‘Hunter Moon’ refers to October, the peak season for deer and fox hunting.

June’s Full Moon is known as ‘Strawberry Moon’ and will rise soon. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Strawberry Moon?

You might think the name means the moon glows red, but that’s not true. Although it may look reddish when it’s on the horizon, June’s Full Moon is actually named for the fact that June is strawberry harvest season in North America.

In Europe, it is also called ‘the month of roses’. The name is thought to come from the moon-blooming rose or the reddish hue that appears when the moon is low on the horizon. Other cultures recognize June as the beginning of summer heat and call it ‘the hot month’.

When is the full moon?

According to the Royal Greenwich Observatory, the Strawberry Moon will be in full bloom as early as 4:41 a.m. on Sunday, June 4. It’s time to set the alarm.

When is the next full moon?

The full moon in July is known as the ‘Buck Moon’, in reference to the fact that male deer begin to regrow their antlers this month. Appears on July 3rd.

How often does a Strawberry Moon occur?

Every year in June, you can see the Strawberry Moon. The good news is that if you miss this time, you can try again in 12 months.

