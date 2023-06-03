Why the US military almost blew up the moon with a nuclear bomb





It’s a giant explosion for humanity.

In the late 1950s, a decade before the success of the Apollo 11 lunar landing, the US military had the radical idea of ​​detonating a nuclear bomb on the surface of the moon, according to documents from the ‘Air Force of 1959.

“Nuclear detonations in the vicinity of the moon are examined in this report together with scientific information which might be obtained from such explosions…The detonation of a nuclear weapon on or near the surface of the moon has often been suggested “, according to the now unclassified report.

“The military aspect is aided by the investigation of the space environment, the detection of nuclear device tests and the capability of weapons in space.”

The proposal was initially made public only after famed physicist Carl Sagan, who had worked on the project and proposed the nuclear concept, revealed details of its existence when applying for a fellowship at the Miller Institute of UC Berkeley in 1959.

Sagan biographer Keay Davidson discovered Sagan’s disclosure of the project after the late science icon died in 1996, according to the Guardian.

Carl Sagan allegedly leaked top secret information about the military’s plan to nuke the moonTony Korody

“In my opinion, Sagan breached security in March 1959,” physicist Leonard Reiffel, Sagan’s boss on the project, wrote for the journal Nature in 2000.

Sagan had been tasked with “mathematically modeling the expansion of a thinning explosive gas/dust cloud in space around the Moon,” but had “difficulties with the problem,” Reiffel wrote.

“Sagan quickly suggested that he should try to see how a nuclear explosion could be used to detect organic molecules on the Moon. I agreed to a brief effort in that direction.

Physicist Leonard Reiffel hired Sagan to work on the secret nuclear project. Robert W. Kelley/The LIFE Picture Collection, via Getty Images

This “comprehensive” and secret plan of the Air Force Special Weapons Center at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, codenamed Project A119, was in part intended to preempt the Soviet Union, which had just sent the first satellite, Sputnik, into orbit in 1957. .

With the US lagging behind in the space race, A119 was meant to be “an exciting answer to Sputnik”, science historian Alex Wellerstein told the BBC.

“[Other ideas] included shooting down Sputnik, which sounds very mean. They call them stunts designed to impress people.

The concept of detonating a nuclear bomb on the moon came after the Soviets launched the Sputnik satellite.Tribune News Service via Getty Images

This objective was discussed by the A119 scientists, who tried to determine if the explosion would be visible from Earth.

“The motivation for such a detonation is clearly threefold: scientific, military and political,” according to the report.

In the Nature article, Reiffel recalled the Air Force’s wish to “speed up” determining the feasibility of detonation, it would not produce a mushroom cloud due to the moon’s lack of atmosphere. before May 1958.

The Air Force at one time thought of detonating a nuclear bomb on the moon.H. Armstrong Roberts/Classic Stock

“I was told the Air Force was very interested in the possibility of a surprise demonstration explosion, with all its obvious public relations and Cold War implications.”

Although NASA eventually responded to the USSR by launching its own satellite, Explorer 1, in 1958, “they continued this [nuclear] project somewhat seriously, at least until the late 1950s,” Wellerstein added.

“It’s quite an interesting window into the kind of American mentality at that time. This push to compete in a way that creates something very impressive. I think, in this case, impressive and horrifying are a little too close one of the other.

Ultimately, the project failed to launch.

The Air Force has evaluated the use of the moon as a nuclear test site.

“These were serious studies, but they received no serious funding or attention when they left the space community,” space policy expert Bleddyn Bowen told the BBC.

“It was part of the space craze of the late 50s and early 60s before anyone knew exactly what nature the space age was going to take.”

Had interest not waned, Reiffel wrote in 2000 that atomizing the moon was “certainly technically feasible”.

“Luckily for the future of lunar science, a one or two horse race to detonate a nuclear explosion never happened.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/06/02/why-the-us-military-almost-blew-up-the-moon-with-a-nuke/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos