



Motorsport UK Celebrates UK Volunteers Week

Volunteers are at the heart of all Motorsport UK activities. From pits and paddocks to tracksides, we do everything from essential maintenance tasks to providing life-saving safety coverings. Motorsport would not have happened without them.

There are never enough compliments I can say to our volunteers, but the annual UK Volunteers Week (June 1-7) is another opportunity to recognize and promote their important contribution to the sport we love.

Supported and celebrated by small grassroots organizations as well as large charities, hundreds of activities take place across the UK during Volunteers Week to showcase the hard work of these volunteers and how they can inspire and encourage others to get involved .

In 2020/21, 16.3 million people volunteered through groups, clubs or organisations, and Motorsport UK has a strong army of sheriffs, rangers, stewards, timekeepers and other essential personnel giving up valuable leisure time during many event weekends. I am proud to say that I am doing it. throughout the season.

There is always a need for more people to get involved and involved, either directly through Motorsport UK or through one of the many national motor clubs. Click here to learn how to get started!

To celebrate the start of Volunteers Week, we spoke with Motorsport UK’s Officials Pathway Manager, James Betchley.

What do you do at Motorsport UK?

I am the Officials Pathway Manager for Motorsport UK. I am responsible for the learning, development and training of all volunteer officials and the accompanying recruitment campaign.

Why should someone volunteer?

Volunteering is a fantastic way to get involved in motorsport. You are in the center of the action – you can interact with drivers, get closer (in a safe way) to the actual track action itself, become part of a fantastic community and make great new friends. You will also learn amazing new skills that you can apply in your personal life and career.

What roles are available?

There are many roles in motorsport! The inspection includes inspecting the vehicle and making sure it is safe for competition. Stewarding focuses on safety issues and judicial decision communication. Clerk of the Course includes running the event and being responsible for the organization of the event itself. There is also Rescue and Recovery, which rescues drivers, provides first aid and marshalls them. This is a fantastic way to get involved in the sport and really get close to the action.

How can I get started?

If you are interested in getting involved in motorsport, first go to the Motorsport UK website and go to the Getting Started section where you will find a lot of information. Then the next step is to go out to some events! Find your local motor club, ask how you can join, and see what you can do!

You can also access the Learning Hub through the Motorsport UK website. Here you will find many introductory modules where you can learn more about the basics of being a sheriff, what the role is, and other administrative roles.

What did you do before joining Motorsport UK?

Since I was a trainee firefighter, after working for Motorsport UK I actually started volunteering with lifeguards, rescues and using the skills I learned outside of sport and helping to make it a safer place for all.

How important are volunteers?

All volunteers are vital to the safe, fair and fun operation of the sport. Volunteers are so important to everything we do as the event wouldn’t have existed in the first place without them!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.motorsportuk.org/motorsport-uk-celebrates-uk-volunteers-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos