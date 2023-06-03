China blasts US after Washington says talks key to avert crisis | South China Sea News





Chinese military officials criticized a speech by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Shangri-La dialogue in Singapore in which he said Washington was deeply concerned about China’s reluctance to engage in the management of crises, warning that talks are essential to avoid conflict. .

Speaking at the Asia Security Summit on Saturday, Austin said open lines of communication between U.S. and Chinese military and defense leaders were key to avoiding conflict and building stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

I am deeply concerned that the PRC [Peoples Republic of China] did not want to engage more seriously on better crisis management mechanisms between our two militaries, Austin said during the meeting in Singapore.

The more we talk, the more we can avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations that could lead to crises or conflicts, he said.

Austin specifically mentioned Chinese planes carrying out risky interceptions of US and allied planes flying legally in international airspace.

We will not be deterred by unsafe operational behavior at sea or in international airspace, he wrote in a series of tweets summarizing his speech at the summit.

Open lines of communication with the People’s Republic of China are essential, especially between our defense and military leaders, he said in another tweet.

For defense leaders, the right time to speak is anytime, the right time to speak is every time, and the right time to speak is now, he said. he declares.

Dialogue is not a reward. It is a necessity.

And the more we talk, the more we can avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations that could lead to crises or conflicts. pic.twitter.com/yHvkeVrLi4

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) June 3, 2023

The Chinese delegation was quick to respond to Austin’s speech, with Senior Colonel Tan Hefei, spokesman for China’s Defense Ministry, saying the Pentagon chief made several false accusations in his remarks.

Another member of the Chinese delegation, Senior Colonel Zhao Xiaozhuo, said Washington should not tell China what to do.

What we do in the Chinese military is based on upholding China’s core security interests, which is fundamental, he told reporters.

Chinese Lt. Gen. Jing Jianfeng took particular issue with Austin’s Taiwan credentials, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The US comments on Taiwan ignore facts, distort the truth and are completely untrue, Jing said on the sidelines of the summit, according to the SCMP. First, there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is a sacred and inalienable part of Chinese territory, Jing said.

Jing accused the United States of undermining the one-China principle by boosting exchanges between U.S. and Taiwanese officials, tolerating Taiwanese separatist activities and selling more and more advanced weapons to Taiwan, the report said. SCMP.

China’s PLA military is fully prepared and ready to firmly defend China’s sovereignty, reunification and territorial integrity at all times, Jing said, according to the SCMP.

The Taiwan issue is about China’s core interest and there is no room for concessions or compromises. The PLA remains fully prepared and ready to firmly defend China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity at all times: PLA Lt. Gen. Jing Jianfeng in @SecDef speech at pic.twitter.com/KXmP2aNrGt

Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 3, 2023

Relations between Beijing and Washington are at their lowest level in decades, with China and the United States deeply divided over everything from Taiwan sovereignty to maritime disputes in the South China Sea.

Austin also highlighted Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in his speech, saying it was an example of how dangerous our world is if big countries could simply invade their peaceful neighbors with impunity.

He said the United States is deeply committed to preserving the status quo in Taiwan and opposes unilateral changes on either side.

Conflict is neither imminent nor inevitable. The deterrence is strong today and it’s our job to keep it that way, Austin said.

To be clear, we are not looking for conflict or confrontation, he said. But we will not flinch in the face of intimidation or coercion.

US military officials have previously said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on his armed forces to develop capabilities for a possible invasion of Taiwan by 2027.

That doesn’t mean he’s made up his mind to do so, Austin said in response to a question about Xi’s plans for Taiwan.

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu declined an invitation this week to meet Austin at the summit. The two men shook hands on the sidelines of the conference but did not have detailed talks, the Pentagon said.

A cordial handshake over dinner is no substitute for substantial engagement, Austin said. The United States is not looking for a new cold war. Competition should never degenerate into conflict, he said.

Is there sincerity?

Al Jazeeras Florence Looi, reporting from Singapore, said the overall theme of Austin’s speech was to keep the Asia-Pacific region open for trade, open for freedom of movement.

He also warned that a conflict in the Taiwan Strait, if it occurred, would have a devastating effect on the rest of the world, Looi said.

Austin also said the United States would continue to strengthen partnerships and alliances in the region by conducting more military exercises and ensuring partners had the ability to deter aggression, Looi said.

What does China think of his speech?

We know that China sees many of the US actions here as attempts to contain its influence and encircle it, and this summit comes as US-China relations become increasingly strained, Looi said.

Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said in an emailed statement on Friday that communication between China and the United States is conducive to better mutual understanding.

However, the United States now says it wants to talk to the Chinese side while seeking to suppress China by all possible means and continue to impose sanctions on Chinese officials, institutions and companies, according to the statement.

Is there sincerity and meaning in a communication like this?

Another recent flashpoint has been high-end microchips, with Beijing saying last month that US semiconductor giant Micron had failed a national security review and would not be allowed to sell to infrastructure operators. critical information.

The announcement came after Washington and its allies took steps in recent months, which China says were designed to restrict its ability to buy or manufacture advanced chips and curb its rise in global power. .

Beijing has also criticized a deal announced by Australia in March to buy US nuclear submarines.

Australia is set to spend 368 billion Australian dollars ($243 billion) over three decades on the submarine program, part of a broader security pact with the United States and the United Kingdom known as the name of AUKUS.

[AUKUS] promotes greater stability and safety, Austin said.

Beijing sees AUKUS as another attempt by the West to encircle China as a growing global power.

