UK Weather: UK will be hotter than Istanbul this weekend as the Met Office predicts 23C.





Sign up for breaking news emails to receive free real-time breaking news alerts delivered straight to your inbox.Sign up for free breaking news emails.

Brits will be basking in the sun again this weekend as parts of the country are set to heat up even hotter than Istanbul.

Temperatures will soar in both the north and south as Glasgow and Bude are expected to reach 23 degrees Celsius on the last day of the semi-annual holiday, and Turkey’s hotspot Istanbul is expected to reach 22 degrees Celsius.

In most parts of the UK, temperatures hover between the high teens and 22C, with lower temperatures likely in coastal areas such as Dover.

Meteorologist Stephen Dixon said it will be a good weekend for most of the UK.

He said: Over the weekend the UK will see plenty of dry, clear and sunny weather with high pressure still in play, and we will see moderately warm temperatures, especially in the west, below 20 degrees.

People enjoying the warm weather along the River Avon in Warwick

(PA wire)

Areas further east are generally seeing longer lasting clouds in the mid to low 10’s and this will continue in the eastern area.

However, by the end of the month, the National Weather Service has warned that sunny weather could be disrupted by thunder and rain.

Met Offices forecasts for Tuesday through the rest of June: In general, the UK is likely to continue experiencing recent dry weather during this period. The eastern and northern regions are likely to have more clouds than the west, especially in coastal areas exposed to inland winds.

There is potential for isolated showers, primarily at higher elevations, at the beginning of the period, with a small but increasing risk of rain or showers. period goes on.

People enjoy sunny weather on Westminster Bridge next to Houses of Parliament in London.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

As for temperatures moving into next weekend, Dixon said it was not beyond the realm of possibility that the hottest days would peak. The highest temperature in the UK so far this year was 25.1C in Porthmadog on Tuesday.

He added: There are signs that temperatures are likely to reach the mid-20s as we move towards next weekend. It’s not what we call a heat wave, but there are several signs of higher temperatures, especially in the southern regions, later next week and into next weekend.

High pressure will take place in the near future. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Northern Ireland and possibly parts of Scotland are likely to experience light showers and will be very isolated.

Temperatures are likely to rise in the south as we head into next weekend, but some isolated showers are likely. Parts of Wales and south-west England are more likely to see longer daylight hours in the west, but for the most part, you’ll feel great.

It will be slightly warmer than average, but not above what we normally see.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/weather/weather-today-location-forecast-b2350775.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos