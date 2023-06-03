US and Chinese defense officials discuss at key summit





A senior Chinese defense official has spoken to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, potentially signaling a thaw in relations after Beijing rejected several US requests for talks.

The brief exchange between Austin and Chinese Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu took place on Friday evening at the opening of the Shangri La Dialogue in Singapore.

Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder said Austin and Li spoke briefly.

The two leaders shook hands, but did not have a substantial exchange, Ryder added in a statement.

Tensions between the US and Chinese militaries have been rising since the US discovered and shot down what it said was a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina, after crossing a large part of the country.

Pentagon officials said they requested an appeal immediately after the shooting, but the request, and several similar requests that followed, were denied.

More recently, US defense officials warned of an alarming increase in Chinese aggression in the skies and seas, highlighted by what US officials described as a risky interception of an RC plane. -135 over the South China Sea last week by a Chinese fighter jet.

US officials stressed that such incidents only underscore the need for more dialogue.

The department believes in maintaining open lines of military-to-military communication with the [Peoples Republic of China] and will continue to seek meaningful multi-level military-to-military discussions to responsibly manage the relationship, Ryder said.

It is unclear if additional talks between Austin and Li are scheduled during the remainder of the Shangri La dialogue.

Austin addresses the group on Saturday, while Li is to address the group on Sunday.

The annual dialogue, considered the first Asian defense summit, brings together defense ministers and politicians, as well as senior military officers, diplomats, arms manufacturers and international security analysts from Asia-Pacific. , Europe and North America.

The summit takes place against a tense international backdrop that includes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s support for Russia and China’s increasingly aggressive moves against Taiwan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/top-american-chinese-defense-officials-vie-for-influence-in-asia-pacific/7119879.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos