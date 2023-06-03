The US military observed “metallic orbs performing extraordinary maneuvers”





During a historic NASA briefing on UFOs – “unidentified anomalous phenomena” (UAP) in government parlance – a key Department of Defense official made a startling revelation. Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, director of a new UAP analysis office, said US military personnel are seeing “metal orbs” “all over the world”.

An image, as well as two short videos of these objects are now available to the public.

According to Kirkpatrick, spherical objects make up the largest proportion – nearly half – of all UAP reports received by his office. Critically, some of these objects are capable of “very interesting apparent maneuvers”.

Certainly, rigorous scientific analysis can ultimately identify a prosaic explanation for such sightings. In the meantime, however, these “metal orbs” are prima facie proof of extraordinary technology. After all, how could spheres, devoid of wings or any apparent form of propulsion, perform “manoeuvres” of any kind?

In his presentation, Kirkpatrick also described the most common UAP features received by his office. In short, this range of attributes equates to a UAP profile that Kirkpatrick staff are “looking for”.

Curiously, this profile includes small “spherical” objects (3 to 13 feet in diameter) capable of flying at a range of speeds, from “stationary” to twice the speed of sound, despite a puzzling absence of “thermal exhaust” like the heat of an engine. Of particular note, as Kirkpatrick made clear, is that some of these highly anomalous features are observed via multiple sensors.

Former US Navy fighter pilot Lt. Ryan Graves described daily encounters with unidentified objects with strikingly similar characteristics to those described by Kirkpatrick. While training off the East Coast of the United States in 2014-2015, Graves and at least 50 to 60 other Naval Aviators observed unknown objects, often via multiple sensors, that remained motionless on the ground even in hurricane-force winds, or moving at speeds faster than sound.

Although the crew rarely observed the objects visually, a harrowing near-mid-air collision marked the first time a naval aviator from Graves’ squadron had observed one of the objects at close range. According to the pilot, the object appeared as a dark colored cube inside a light sphere. As if to confirm, Kirkpatrick noted at the NASA event that “translucent” spheres are among the most commonly reported UAP features.

Contemporary U.S. Navy “hazard reports” commemorate the exasperation of naval aviators and their commanders after the April 2014 near miss. According to one such document, Graves’ squadron considered the spheres, which were flying with impunity in tightly controlled training airspace as a “critical risk” and “a serious threat to naval aviation”. A few days earlier, a separate hazard report described an unknown object, observed via radar and infrared sensors, hovering motionless at “0.0 Mach”, much like the “stationary” spherical objects frequently reported to Kirkpatrick’s office.

Similarly, a hazard report from the day before describes two objects – both confirmed by radar and infrared sensors – hovering in place. However, in this incident, two other UAPs fly over the stationary objects “at high speed”. Graves’ exasperated squadron commander punctuates the report by stating that “it’s only a matter of time before this results in a mid-air collision.”

Less than a month earlier, a hazard report filed in the same area by another squadron described a crew encountering “a small metallic object” “approximately the size of a suitcase”, again matching the commonly reported features described by Kirkpatrick.

The squadron commander, also exasperated by the serious risk to flight safety posed by frequent UAP encounters, wrote that “it may be only a matter of time before one of our F /A-18 does not have a mid-air collision”.

Although he had less flexibility to investigate after his deployment, Graves recalls observing similar anomalous radar contacts as his squadron moved to the Mediterranean Sea and the Persian Gulf. This is consistent with Kirkpatrick’s statement that such UAPs are observed “all over the world”.

A few years later, a test pilot flying in a nearby evaluation area told Graves of an encounter with one of the commonly reported objects. According to Graves, a spherical UAP was “just rolling with it”, about 30 feet from the plane, before it “flew off”. A declassified report matching the general details of the incident describes a test pilot’s encounter with a “sphere”.

More recently, one of Graves’ former student pilots, accompanied by a senior officer, observed one of the spheres. As Graves’ former student told him, “[The object] looked exactly like what you said, [a] cube in a sphere. They are still there.

It is important to note that the spheres are associated with one of the most well-known UAP encounters.

The 2015 “Gimbal” video is arguably the most recognizable UAP footage available to the public. Recorded at the end of a complex pre-deployment training mission, Graves recalls that the “Gimbal” UAP flew in loose formation with a “fleet” of four to six objects which, based on their radar signatures disconcerting, resembled the objects observed daily. by airmen off the East Coast.

During post-mission debriefing, an in-depth review of sensor data from the ‘Gimbal’ incident ‘left a bewildered crowd of intelligence and aircrew officers’ puzzled enough to summon the highest-ranking officer. aboard the aircraft carrier. The Admiral, exasperated by the frequent UAP incursions into carrier airspace, and the “Gimbal” incident in particular, reported the incident to the Office of Naval Intelligence.

Additionally, during the recent NASA Independent Study Team briefing, a panel member mathematically analyzed the “GoFast” UAP video. Such open and transparent academic engagement with notable incidents of PAN is a very welcome development.

It is important to note that due to its connection to the “Gimbal” incident, the “GoFast” video has a plausible connection to the anomalous spherical UAP frequently observed by naval aviators.

“GoFast” was recorded hundreds of miles offshore, just 10 minutes before the “Gimbal” incident, and by the same crew. While the NASA survey team member who analyzed the video used basic trigonometry to conclude that the cold, sphere-like “GoFast” object was moving relatively slowly (about 40 miles per hour). ), citizen scientists – UFO skeptics and “agnostics” – have created three-dimensional models that recreate the effect of strong winds that evening.

Taking into account the wind, which can significantly alter these geometric reconstructions, current analyzes show that the “GoFast” object must be traveling much faster, at around 115 (versus 40) miles per hour. Additionally, the orb-shaped “GoFast” UAP would potentially move even faster if a key range figure is incorrect, as current and former aviators deem likely.

Hopefully, with the help of NASA’s deep scientific expertise, the mystery of “metal orbs” observed globally can be satisfactorily solved.

Marik von Rennenkampff has served as an analyst in the US State Department’s Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation, as well as an Obama administration appointee in the US Department of Defense. Follow him on Twitter @MvonRen.

